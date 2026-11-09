The Porsche 924 was the first performance police car in the United Arab Emirates Joined the police fleet to escort Queen Elizabeth II on her first royal visit to the UAE in 1979 Car will have its public debut at Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai at The Square Nad Al Sheba on 21-22 November 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Restoration by Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain brings an important piece of UAE automotive history back to life

A famous Porsche police car from the early years of the United Arab Emirates has been restored and unveiled in Abu Dhabi today. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, part of Ali & Sons Holding, has completed the restoration of the Porsche 924, the first sports car to join the UAE Federal Police fleet. The project reflects the Centre's commitment to preserving the nation's automotive heritage and an important chapter in the history of UAE policing.

The 924 was acquired by the Abu Dhabi Police to escort Queen Elizabeth II on her majesty's first visit to the newly formed nation in 1979.

“The Porsche 924 represents an important chapter in the history of Abu Dhabi Police and the development of our vehicle fleet,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Hammadi, Head of Police Legacy Department at Abu Dhabi Police.

“Restoring the car provides an opportunity to maintain a tangible connection to this period and share its story with future generations. We are pleased to work with Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and Ali & Sons Holding on a project that brings this historic vehicle back to its former identity.”

Following a comprehensive restoration by Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, it was formally returned to Abu Dhabi Police at a ceremony held at Al Maqta Museum, a site of particular historical significance as one of Abu Dhabi's earliest police facilities.

The first public display of the restored car will be at the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai on 21-22 November 2026. After the festival, the car will be placed in its new home in the Al Maqtaa Museum in Abu Dhabi.

“Porsche has been part of Abu Dhabi's automotive story for generations, and restoring this historic 924 has given us an opportunity to preserve an important chapter of that history,” said Saeed Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director, Ali & Sons Investments.

“It connects the Porsche brand with the early years of the UAE and a significant moment in the country's history. Our team has approached its restoration with great care and attention to detail, ensuring that its original character and historical significance are preserved for future generations.”

The royal visit came seven years after the birth of the United Arab Emirates as an independent country, made up of seven emirates.

Queen Elizabeth, The Duke of Edinburgh, and her entourage travelled to the Gulf region aboard the royal yacht, Brittania. On the UAE leg of the trip, they were personally guided by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the inaugural ruler of the UAE.

“This 924 is one of the most special Porsche sportscars in the region,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa.

“The UAE is now known around the world for its sporty police cars. The restoration of this car reminds everyone that this Porsche was the very first. It played an important and highly visible role in one of the most important chapters in the early years of this nation. I am very proud of the team in Abu Dhabi for taking on this project with such dedication and enthusiasm. I can't wait to see the car on its first public display at our Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai.”

The United Arab Emirates and wider Gulf region are now well known for performance police cars. The iconic 911 and even the all-electric Taycan have featured.

But an overlooked fact is that the 924 was the first acquired deliberately to guide Queen Elizabeth II's entourage on her first visit to the UAE just seven years after it was founded.

Recognising the vehicle's historical significance, Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain undertook the restoration to preserve its original identity and return it to a condition befitting its place in UAE history.Earlier this year, the car was moved to its Abu Dhabi service facility for a full restoration to restore it to as close to original condition as possible.

The restoration team carefully recreated the original painted signage rather than using modern decals, ensuring the vehicle retained its authentic police identity.

Porsche is celebrating half a century of transaxle models this year, a milestone that will be a highlight of the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai on 21-22 November.

The 924 was the first of the transaxle models, which brought front-engined, rear gearbox/differential balance to a Porsche sportscar.

The 924 was launched in 1976, produced in Neckarsulm, Germany and remained in the line-up until 1988. Other transaxle models were the 928, 944 and 968 models.

A history of the transaxle models is available on Porsche Newsroom