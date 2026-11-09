Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan Celebrate Their Son Arhaan 24th Birthday

Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turned 24 on Monday. Marking his birthday, both Malaika and Arbaaz penned heartfelt wishes on their respective social media handles.

Malaika took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few childhood pictures of Arhaan. Check them out here. "Ain't no mountain high enuf to climb..... my baby boy happy birthday. Love you the mostest @iamarhaankhan," she captioned the post.

Arbaaz Khan's Message of Pride

Arbaaz said he is proud of how Arhaan has grown into a mature and confident young man. "Happy 24th Birthday, Arhaan. 24 years of loving you, 24 years of being proud of you, and a lifetime of standing by you. I may not tell you every day, but I want you to know how proud I am of you. Being your father is one of the most beautiful roles life has given me. Today, as I see you growing into a mature, confident and wonderful young man, my heart is filled with pride and gratitude. Keep dreaming big, stay humble and always believe in yourself. I wish you courage to chase your dreams, strength to overcome challenges and wisdom to make the right choices. Always remember that no matter how old you get, you will forever be my little boy. Proud to be your father. Love you always," he added.

Malaika Arora on Her Inspirations

In October 2025, Malaika attended JITO Connect, where she took part in an interactive Q & A session with the audience. When an audience member asked Malaika to name her favourite icon in the industry, she said she couldn't single out just one, as she has drawn inspiration from many.

"There are so many people I've looked up to in my years. I mean, I've grown up on Malayalam films. My mom is a Malayali... So, I've grown up on a staple of Malayalam films. So, I remember, I used to really idolise them," she said.

But Malaika did reveal who her favourite person is. Of course, it's her son Arhaan Khan/ " But if you ask me, my most favourite person in the world is my son. He is my most favourite," she said.

Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. After nearly two decades of marriage, they were officially granted their divorce in 2017. Arbaaz is now married to Sshura Khan, with whom he shares daughter Sipaara. (ANI)

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