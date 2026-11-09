Planning Trip To Telangana? Explore These 10 Tourist Destinations You Shouldn't Miss

Planning a trip to Telangana? Explore 10 must-visit destinations featuring ancient temples, historic landmarks, scenic lakes and natural wonders. Discover the state's rich heritage and beautiful travel spots.

When it comes to Telangana, we instantly think about the historical landmarks, grandeur of the city of Nawabs, scenic lakes, ancient temples and lush green surroundings. Telangana is a great state that has everything to offer to the tourist. Here are the top 10 best places to visit in Telangana.

Charminaris the first thing that pops into anyone's mind when they hear the name Hyderabad. Besides the ancient landmark, the Laad Bazaar nearby is very famous. Charminar can be easily reached by road from any part of the city. The temperature is pleasant between October to February. So visiting here during the mornings and evenings will offer you the best experience. Golconda Fortis another incredible place with history. The royal architecture and the history here attract many visitors. You can reach this beautiful place easily by taking Cabs or buses from the central part of Hyderabad city. The weather will be very pleasant between October to February.

3. Hussain Sagar is a unique place to visit with the beautiful lake views and the tall statue of Buddha in the center. This place is very easily reachable by road from anywhere in the city. Visiting here during sunset will provide you with a great view. The ideal time to visit is between October-February.

4. Ramoji Film City is the largest film city in the world. This is an amazing place for cinema lovers as it comprises of cinema sets, lush green gardens and different shows. You can reach here in an hour by road from the main city of Hyderabad. The best time to visit during October to February.

5. Chowmahalla palace showcases the grandeur of the Nizam kings of Hyderabad and the beautiful palaces. This is a perfect place to visit to experience the royal history. This can be easily reached by road from central Hyderabad. Visiting here between October to February will be very comfortable.

6. Warangal Fortis an iconic place in Telangana history as it represents the grandeur of Kakatiyas. This is around 150km away from Hyderabad. This place can be easily reached by road and train. The weather will be calm between October to March.

7. Ramappa Temple is a beautiful place with some stunning art and architectural designs. This temple has gained world-class status. This has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is situated within the Mulugu district and is around 70km away by road from Warangal city. This is a great place to visit between October to March.

8. Laknavaram lake within the Mulugu district is a paradise for nature lovers. The small islands and famous Laknavaram Suspension Bridge makes this place very captivating for tourists. This place can be reached by road from Warangal. The views here are extremely nice between October to February.

9. Ananthagiri Hills within Vikarabad is the perfect place for nature lovers and those who love trekking. This can be reached quickly by road from Hyderabad. The weather is very calm between October to February.

10. Lastly, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is a great place to visit with beautiful lake views, boating and Buddhist heritage sites. Sagar can be reached in around 4 hours by road from Hyderabad. The best time to visit Nagarjuna Sagar is between October to February.