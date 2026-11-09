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Surgical Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034


Date: 2026-11-09 03:15:26

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Surgical Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis

The global surgical equipment market size was valued at USD 20 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 22.10 billion in 2026 to USD 49.12 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the surgical equipment market with a share of 38.5% in 2025.

Surgical equipment refers to specialized medical instruments, devices, and tools used to perform surgical procedures with precision, safety, and efficiency. It includes essential instruments such as scalpels, forceps, scissors, retractors, surgical staplers, electrosurgical devices, and minimally invasive surgical tools. Surgical equipment is widely used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and other healthcare facilities to support various surgical procedures, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes.

Surgical Equipment Market Key Takeaways Global Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size USD 20 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 22.10 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size USD 49.12 Billion Forecast Period 2026–2034 Base Year 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034) 10.5% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.5% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 9.74% Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment Surgical Sutures & Staplers Market Share in 2025 41.6% By Applications Fastest-growing Segment Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery CAGR 8.73% (2026–2034) By End User Leading Segment Hospitals Market Share in 2025 68.3%

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Straits Research

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