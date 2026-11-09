Surgical Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034
The global surgical equipment market size was valued at USD 20 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 22.10 billion in 2026 to USD 49.12 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the surgical equipment market with a share of 38.5% in 2025.
Surgical equipment refers to specialized medical instruments, devices, and tools used to perform surgical procedures with precision, safety, and efficiency. It includes essential instruments such as scalpels, forceps, scissors, retractors, surgical staplers, electrosurgical devices, and minimally invasive surgical tools. Surgical equipment is widely used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and other healthcare facilities to support various surgical procedures, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes.Surgical Equipment Market Key Takeaways Global Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size USD 20 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 22.10 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size USD 49.12 Billion Forecast Period 2026–2034 Base Year 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034) 10.5% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.5% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 9.74% Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment Surgical Sutures & Staplers Market Share in 2025 41.6% By Applications Fastest-growing Segment Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery CAGR 8.73% (2026–2034) By End User Leading Segment Hospitals Market Share in 2025 68.3%
Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report.
Growing Adoption of RoboAtic and Advanced Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment
The surgical equipment market trends are being driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, advanced visualization, robotic assistance, and improved surgical precision. Hospitals are increasingly investing in electrosurgical instruments, laparoscopic systems, surgical imaging equipment, robotic platforms, and advanced energy devices to support complex procedures while reducing tissue damage and recovery time. Robotic-assisted surgical systems are gaining attention because they can help surgeons perform precise movements through small incisions, particularly in procedures requiring greater dexterity and visualization. Digital imaging, navigation, and connected operating-room technologies are also helping surgical teams improve planning and workflow efficiency. The need for safe and timely surgical care remains substantial, with the World Health Organization estimating that more than 313 million surgical procedures are performed globally each year. At the same time, manufacturers are focusing on compact instruments, improved ergonomics, reusable and single-use equipment, and technologies that support safer and more efficient operating rooms.02
Recent Instances and Facts
-
2025: The FDA cleared the da Vinci SP Surgical System for robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy procedures, demonstrating the expansion of robotic surgical equipment into additional specialties.
2025: The FDA recognized IEC 80601-2-77, a safety and performance standard specifically covering robotically assisted surgical equipment and systems.
2026: FDA clearances continued for updated robotic surgical systems, supporting the broader development of computer-controlled surgical equipment for minimally invasive procedures.
These developments indicate that robotic surgery, minimally invasive instruments, advanced visualization, surgical automation, and connected operating-room technologies will remain the key surgical equipment market trends, improving procedural precision, supporting patient safety, and driving long-term growth across global healthcare systems.
Surgical Equipment Market Dynamics
01
Rising Surgical Procedures and Growing Adoption of Advanced Surgical Technologies
The surgical equipment market is expanding due to the increasing number of surgical procedures associated with chronic diseases, trauma, cancer, and age-related conditions. Rising healthcare expenditure, expanding hospital infrastructure, and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures are further accelerating demand. These developments are significantly contributing to surgical equipment market growth as healthcare providers invest in modern technologies to improve surgical efficiency and clinical outcomes.
01
High Equipment Costs and Complex Maintenance Requirements
The surgical equipment market faces challenges due to the high acquisition costs of advanced surgical systems, specialized instruments, and associated technologies. Hospitals must also invest in equipment maintenance, sterilization, staff training, and infrastructure upgrades, increasing the overall cost of ownership. Budget constraints in smaller hospitals and healthcare facilities can limit the adoption of sophisticated surgical technologies. Recent surgical equipment market analysis indicates that these factors remain significant barriers, particularly in developing and cost-sensitive healthcare markets.
01
Expansion of Minimally Invasive and Robotic-Assisted Surgery
The surgical equipment market is expected to benefit from increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery, robotic-assisted procedures, and advanced surgical visualization technologies. Growing investments in surgical robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced imaging systems are also creating significant growth opportunities for equipment manufacturers. These developments are expected to strengthen the surgical equipment market size by expanding the use of technologically advanced solutions across hospitals and specialty surgical centers.
01
Ensuring Surgical Precision, Equipment Reliability, and Regulatory Compliance
The surgical equipment market continues to face challenges related to maintaining equipment reliability, ensuring surgical precision, and complying with stringent medical device safety standards. Rapid technological advancements also require healthcare professionals to receive continuous training and facilities to regularly upgrade equipment. According to recent surgical equipment market reports, companies are investing in artificial intelligence, robotic technologies, advanced visualization systems, and automated surgical platforms to improve procedural efficiency and strengthen long-term market competitiveness.
Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product
The surgical sutures & staplers segment accounted for a share of 41.6% in 2025, owing to their widespread use in wound closure, tissue approximation, and surgical procedures across various medical specialties. the increasing number of surgical procedures and growing demand for efficient and reliable wound closure solutions further strengthen the segment's dominant position in the surgical equipment market.
The electrosurgical devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.02% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, growing demand for precise tissue cutting and coagulation, and rising use of advanced energy-based surgical technologies. the handheld surgical devices segment supports a broad range of procedures through instruments such as forceps, scissors, retractors, and clamps used across surgical specialties.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.
By Applications
The wound closure segment accounted for a share of 24.7% in 2025 due to the widespread use of surgical sutures, staplers, and related devices for closing wounds and approximating tissues across a broad range of surgical procedures. the increasing number of surgeries and growing demand for efficient wound management further strengthen the segment's dominant position in the surgical equipment market.
The plastic & reconstructive surgery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing demand for reconstructive procedures, rising adoption of advanced surgical techniques, and growing need for specialized surgical equipment in aesthetic and restorative surgeries. the neurosurgery segment supports complex procedures involving the brain and nervous system, while the obstetrics & gynecology segment contributes through surgical interventions related to women's health and childbirth. the cardiovascular segment supports cardiac and vascular procedures, while the orthopedic segment contributes through surgical treatment of musculoskeletal conditions and injuries.
By End User
The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 68.3% in 2025, supported by the widespread use of surgical equipment for complex procedures, emergency surgeries, and specialized medical care. the availability of advanced surgical infrastructure, skilled healthcare professionals, and high patient volumes further strengthens the segment's dominant position in the surgical equipment market.
The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period, propelled by increasing adoption of outpatient surgical procedures, growing preference for minimally invasive treatments, and rising demand for cost-effective and efficient surgical care. the clinics segment supports surgical procedures and minor interventions through accessible healthcare facilities and specialized clinical services.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.
Surgical Equipment Market Regional Outlook
North America Surgical Equipment Market Analysis
North America surgical equipment market accounted for 38.5% of the global market, reaching USD 7.7 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing surgical procedures, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing adoption of advanced surgical technologies. Expanding hospital infrastructure and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures continue to support regional market growth.
US Surgical Equipment Market Insights
The US market was valued at USD 6.55 billion in 2025, making it the largest contributor in North America. Increasing surgical volumes, growing adoption of advanced surgical instruments, rising healthcare expenditure, and expanding use of minimally invasive surgical technologies continue to drive market growth.
Canada Surgical Equipment Market Insights
Canada's market reached USD 1.15 billion in 2025. Growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing surgical procedures, rising investments in advanced medical equipment, and expanding adoption of minimally invasive surgical technologies continue to support steady market expansion.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.
Europe Surgical Equipment Market Analysis
Europe surgical equipment market accounted for 27.4% of the global market, reaching USD 5.48 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period. Increasing surgical procedures, growing aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding investments in healthcare infrastructure continue to strengthen regional market growth. Increasing adoption of robotic and minimally invasive surgical technologies further supports market expansion.
UK Surgical Equipment Market Insights
The UK market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2025. Increasing demand for advanced surgical procedures, growing healthcare investments, rising adoption of minimally invasive technologies, and expanding hospital infrastructure continue to support market growth.
Germany Surgical Equipment Market Insights
Germany market accounted for USD 1.53 billion in 2025. Strong healthcare infrastructure, increasing surgical volumes, growing adoption of advanced surgical equipment, and rising investments in robotic and minimally invasive surgery continue to drive market expansion.Asia Pacific Surgical Equipment Market Analysis
Asia Pacific surgical equipment market accounted for 24.6% of the global market, reaching USD 4.92 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period. Rapid healthcare infrastructure development, increasing surgical procedures, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of advanced surgical technologies continue to accelerate regional market growth. Expanding hospital networks and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures further strengthen market expansion.
China Surgical Equipment Market Insights
China's market accounted for USD 2.07 billion in 2025, representing the largest share within Asia Pacific. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing surgical volumes, growing investments in medical technology, and rising adoption of advanced surgical equipment continue to drive market expansion.
Japan Surgical Equipment Market Insights
Japan's market generated USD 0.89 billion in 2025. Increasing aging population, growing demand for surgical care, expanding adoption of robotic and minimally invasive technologies, and rising healthcare modernization continue to support market growth.Middle East and Africa Surgical Equipment Market Analysis
Middle East and Africa surgical equipment market accounted for 3.7% of the global market, totaling USD 0.74 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, growing hospital capacity, rising surgical procedures, and expanding adoption of advanced medical technologies continue to support regional market growth.
UAE Surgical Equipment Market Insights
The UAE market was valued at USD 0.19 billion in 2025. Increasing investments in advanced healthcare facilities, growing medical tourism, rising demand for modern surgical technologies, and expanding hospital infrastructure continue to drive market growth.
Africa Surgical Equipment Market Insights
Africa's market reached USD 0.55 billion in 2025. Expanding healthcare access, increasing investments in medical infrastructure, growing surgical care requirements, and rising demand for affordable and advanced surgical equipment continue to create long-term growth opportunities across the region.
Surgical Equipment Market Competitive Landscape
The global surgical equipment market is moderately consolidated, with leading medical device manufacturers competing through continuous product innovation, strategic partnerships, minimally invasive technologies, and investments in advanced surgical solutions. The major players in the market include Stryker Corporation, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Ethicon Inc., COVIDIEN, KARL STORZ & Co., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Medtronic Inc.
Industry participants are increasingly focusing on developing advanced surgical instruments, minimally invasive equipment, robotic-assisted surgical technologies, energy-based devices, and high-precision visualization systems to improve procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. Companies are also investing in surgical navigation, digital operating room technologies, advanced imaging, disposable instruments, and automation while expanding collaborations with hospitals and healthcare providers to support the adoption of next-generation surgical equipment.
Brainlab AG: An Emerging Market Player
Brainlab AG has emerged as a prominent player in the surgical equipment market through its portfolio of digital surgery, surgical navigation, imaging, and intraoperative software solutions designed to support precision and efficiency across complex procedures. The company continues to strengthen its market presence by integrating advanced visualization, navigation, and data-driven technologies into surgical workflows.
In 2025, Brainlab AG expanded its digital surgery and navigation capabilities through enhanced software and imaging technologies designed to support more precise and efficient surgical procedures, further strengthening its position in the global surgical equipment market. List of Key and Emerging Players in Surgical Equipment Market
Stryker Corporation
Alcon Laboratories Inc.
Smith & Nephew plc
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
June 2026
Stryker launched the TPX HD small-bone power tool for orthopedic, minimally invasive, revision joint, and oral maxillofacial procedures. The system is designed to improve surgical control, performance, and ergonomics across specialized procedures.
December 2025
Medtronic received U.S. FDA clearance for its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system for urologic procedures. The approval enabled the company to expand its robotic surgery platform into the U.S. surgical equipment market.
October 2025
Olympus launched the THUNDERBEAT II surgical energy device in Europe. The device combines ultrasonic and bipolar energy technologies to support tissue dissection and vessel sealing while improving surgical workflow efficiency.
Report Scope
Segmentation
By Product
3
Surgical Sutures & Staplers
Handheld Surgical Devices
Electrosurgical Devices
By Applications
6
Neurosurgery
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Wound Closure
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Cardiovascular
Orthopedic
By End User
3
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Clinics
Geographies Covered
North America
2
U.S.
Canada
Europe
8
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Benelux
APAC
7
China
Korea
Japan
India
Australia
Taiwan
South East Asia
Middle East and Africa
6
UAE
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Egypt
Nigeria
LATAM
5
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
Competitive Coverage
Stryker Corporation · Alcon Laboratories Inc. · Smith & Nephew plc · Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. · Ethicon Inc.
Research Deliverables
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The surgical equipment market size is valued at USD 22.10 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 49.12 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2026-2034.
North America dominated the market with a share of 40% in 2025.
The leading players in this market are Stryker Corporation, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Ethicon Inc..
The surgical equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.
Rising Surgical Procedures and Growing Adoption of Advanced Surgical Technologies
The surgical equipment market is expanding due to the increasing number of surgical procedures associated with chronic diseases, trauma, cancer, and age-related conditions. Rising healthcare expenditure, expanding hospital infrastructure, and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures are further accelerating demand. These developments are significantly contributing to surgical equipment market growth as healthcare providers invest in modern technologies to improve surgical efficiency and clinical outcomes.
High Equipment Costs and Complex Maintenance Requirements
The surgical equipment market faces challenges due to the high acquisition costs of advanced surgical systems, specialized instruments, and associated technologies. Hospitals must also invest in equipment maintenance, sterilization, staff training, and infrastructure upgrades, increasing the overall cost of ownership. Budget constraints in smaller hospitals and healthcare facilities can limit the adoption of sophisticated surgical technologies. Recent surgical equipment market analysis indicates that these factors remain significant barriers, particularly in developing and cost-sensitive healthcare markets.
Expansion of Minimally Invasive and Robotic-Assisted Surgery
The surgical equipment market is expected to benefit from increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery, robotic-assisted procedures, and advanced surgical visualization technologies. Growing investments in surgical robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced imaging systems are also creating significant growth opportunities for equipment manufacturers. These developments are expected to strengthen the surgical equipment market size by expanding the use of technologically advanced solutions across hospitals and specialty surgical centers.
Ensuring Surgical Precision, Equipment Reliability, and Regulatory Compliance
The surgical equipment market continues to face challenges related to maintaining equipment reliability, ensuring surgical precision, and complying with stringent medical device safety standards. Rapid technological advancements also require healthcare professionals to receive continuous training and facilities to regularly upgrade equipment. According to recent surgical equipment market reports, companies are investing in artificial intelligence, robotic technologies, advanced visualization systems, and automated surgical platforms to improve procedural efficiency and strengthen long-term market competitiveness.Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation By Product
The surgical sutures & staplers segment accounted for a share of 41.6% in 2025, owing to their widespread use in wound closure, tissue approximation, and surgical procedures across various medical specialties. the increasing number of surgical procedures and growing demand for efficient and reliable wound closure solutions further strengthen the segment's dominant position in the surgical equipment market.
The electrosurgical devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.02% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, growing demand for precise tissue cutting and coagulation, and rising use of advanced energy-based surgical technologies. the handheld surgical devices segment supports a broad range of procedures through instruments such as forceps, scissors, retractors, and clamps used across surgical specialties.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Applications
The wound closure segment accounted for a share of 24.7% in 2025 due to the widespread use of surgical sutures, staplers, and related devices for closing wounds and approximating tissues across a broad range of surgical procedures. the increasing number of surgeries and growing demand for efficient wound management further strengthen the segment's dominant position in the surgical equipment market.
The plastic & reconstructive surgery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing demand for reconstructive procedures, rising adoption of advanced surgical techniques, and growing need for specialized surgical equipment in aesthetic and restorative surgeries. the neurosurgery segment supports complex procedures involving the brain and nervous system, while the obstetrics & gynecology segment contributes through surgical interventions related to women's health and childbirth. the cardiovascular segment supports cardiac and vascular procedures, while the orthopedic segment contributes through surgical treatment of musculoskeletal conditions and injuries.By End User
The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 68.3% in 2025, supported by the widespread use of surgical equipment for complex procedures, emergency surgeries, and specialized medical care. the availability of advanced surgical infrastructure, skilled healthcare professionals, and high patient volumes further strengthens the segment's dominant position in the surgical equipment market.
The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period, propelled by increasing adoption of outpatient surgical procedures, growing preference for minimally invasive treatments, and rising demand for cost-effective and efficient surgical care. the clinics segment supports surgical procedures and minor interventions through accessible healthcare facilities and specialized clinical services.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Surgical Equipment Market Regional Outlook North America Surgical Equipment Market Analysis
North America surgical equipment market accounted for 38.5% of the global market, reaching USD 7.7 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing surgical procedures, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing adoption of advanced surgical technologies. Expanding hospital infrastructure and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures continue to support regional market growth.US Surgical Equipment Market Insights
The US market was valued at USD 6.55 billion in 2025, making it the largest contributor in North America. Increasing surgical volumes, growing adoption of advanced surgical instruments, rising healthcare expenditure, and expanding use of minimally invasive surgical technologies continue to drive market growth.Canada Surgical Equipment Market Insights
Canada's market reached USD 1.15 billion in 2025. Growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing surgical procedures, rising investments in advanced medical equipment, and expanding adoption of minimally invasive surgical technologies continue to support steady market expansion.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Europe Surgical Equipment Market Analysis
Europe surgical equipment market accounted for 27.4% of the global market, reaching USD 5.48 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period. Increasing surgical procedures, growing aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding investments in healthcare infrastructure continue to strengthen regional market growth. Increasing adoption of robotic and minimally invasive surgical technologies further supports market expansion.UK Surgical Equipment Market Insights
The UK market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2025. Increasing demand for advanced surgical procedures, growing healthcare investments, rising adoption of minimally invasive technologies, and expanding hospital infrastructure continue to support market growth.Germany Surgical Equipment Market Insights
Germany market accounted for USD 1.53 billion in 2025. Strong healthcare infrastructure, increasing surgical volumes, growing adoption of advanced surgical equipment, and rising investments in robotic and minimally invasive surgery continue to drive market expansion.Asia Pacific Surgical Equipment Market Analysis
Asia Pacific surgical equipment market accounted for 24.6% of the global market, reaching USD 4.92 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period. Rapid healthcare infrastructure development, increasing surgical procedures, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of advanced surgical technologies continue to accelerate regional market growth. Expanding hospital networks and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures further strengthen market expansion.China Surgical Equipment Market Insights
China's market accounted for USD 2.07 billion in 2025, representing the largest share within Asia Pacific. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing surgical volumes, growing investments in medical technology, and rising adoption of advanced surgical equipment continue to drive market expansion.Japan Surgical Equipment Market Insights
Japan's market generated USD 0.89 billion in 2025. Increasing aging population, growing demand for surgical care, expanding adoption of robotic and minimally invasive technologies, and rising healthcare modernization continue to support market growth.Middle East and Africa Surgical Equipment Market Analysis
Middle East and Africa surgical equipment market accounted for 3.7% of the global market, totaling USD 0.74 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, growing hospital capacity, rising surgical procedures, and expanding adoption of advanced medical technologies continue to support regional market growth.UAE Surgical Equipment Market Insights
The UAE market was valued at USD 0.19 billion in 2025. Increasing investments in advanced healthcare facilities, growing medical tourism, rising demand for modern surgical technologies, and expanding hospital infrastructure continue to drive market growth.Africa Surgical Equipment Market Insights
Africa's market reached USD 0.55 billion in 2025. Expanding healthcare access, increasing investments in medical infrastructure, growing surgical care requirements, and rising demand for affordable and advanced surgical equipment continue to create long-term growth opportunities across the region.Surgical Equipment Market Competitive Landscape
The global surgical equipment market is moderately consolidated, with leading medical device manufacturers competing through continuous product innovation, strategic partnerships, minimally invasive technologies, and investments in advanced surgical solutions. The major players in the market include Stryker Corporation, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Ethicon Inc., COVIDIEN, KARL STORZ & Co., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Medtronic Inc.
Industry participants are increasingly focusing on developing advanced surgical instruments, minimally invasive equipment, robotic-assisted surgical technologies, energy-based devices, and high-precision visualization systems to improve procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. Companies are also investing in surgical navigation, digital operating room technologies, advanced imaging, disposable instruments, and automation while expanding collaborations with hospitals and healthcare providers to support the adoption of next-generation surgical equipment.Brainlab AG: An Emerging Market Player
Brainlab AG has emerged as a prominent player in the surgical equipment market through its portfolio of digital surgery, surgical navigation, imaging, and intraoperative software solutions designed to support precision and efficiency across complex procedures. The company continues to strengthen its market presence by integrating advanced visualization, navigation, and data-driven technologies into surgical workflows.
-
In 2025, Brainlab AG expanded its digital surgery and navigation capabilities through enhanced software and imaging technologies designed to support more precise and efficient surgical procedures, further strengthening its position in the global surgical equipment market.
-
Surgical Sutures & Staplers
Handheld Surgical Devices
Electrosurgical Devices
-
Neurosurgery
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Wound Closure
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Cardiovascular
Orthopedic
-
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Clinics
-
U.S.
Canada
-
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Benelux
-
China
Korea
Japan
India
Australia
Taiwan
South East Asia
-
UAE
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Egypt
Nigeria
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment