Lopez Double Fires Barca 3 Points Clear in La Liga
(MENAFN) Fermin Lopez struck twice to power Barcelona past Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Metropolitano on Sunday, rescuing a match that began with the visitors trailing and restoring their three-point cushion atop La Liga before the November international break.
Barcelona’s 11th league win of the season hinged on a swift turnaround. Lopez leveled the score just before halftime, then delivered the decisive blow in the second half.
Both teams hit the woodwork within a minute of each other in a breathless opening. Atletico’s Marc Pubill headed against the crossbar in the sixth minute, and Barcelona’s Pedri answered by striking the bar one minute later.
The hosts took the lead in the 10th minute with a rapid counter. Lee Kang-in sent Julian Alvarez racing down the left, and the Argentine squared for Giuliano Simeone, who converted first time from close to the penalty spot.
Barcelona pulled level in the 45th minute. Pedri surged through Atletico’s midfield and fed Lopez on the edge of the area. His intended pass ricocheted off Marcos Llorente and back to him, and the midfielder drove a powerful shot into the top corner.
The winner arrived in the 66th minute. Lamine Yamal split Atletico’s defense with a precisely weighted pass, and Lopez finished first time past goalkeeper Jan Oblak to make it 2-1.
Barcelona then held firm to secure all three points. They lead La Liga with 33 points from 12 matches, three ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. Atletico slipped to third on 28 points.
Barcelona’s 11th league win of the season hinged on a swift turnaround. Lopez leveled the score just before halftime, then delivered the decisive blow in the second half.
Both teams hit the woodwork within a minute of each other in a breathless opening. Atletico’s Marc Pubill headed against the crossbar in the sixth minute, and Barcelona’s Pedri answered by striking the bar one minute later.
The hosts took the lead in the 10th minute with a rapid counter. Lee Kang-in sent Julian Alvarez racing down the left, and the Argentine squared for Giuliano Simeone, who converted first time from close to the penalty spot.
Barcelona pulled level in the 45th minute. Pedri surged through Atletico’s midfield and fed Lopez on the edge of the area. His intended pass ricocheted off Marcos Llorente and back to him, and the midfielder drove a powerful shot into the top corner.
The winner arrived in the 66th minute. Lamine Yamal split Atletico’s defense with a precisely weighted pass, and Lopez finished first time past goalkeeper Jan Oblak to make it 2-1.
Barcelona then held firm to secure all three points. They lead La Liga with 33 points from 12 matches, three ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. Atletico slipped to third on 28 points.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment