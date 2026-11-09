Khajuria To Lead Jammu And Kashmir In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Umran, Brijesh Included

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Opener Shubham Khajuria has been named the captain of Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with pacer Brijesh Sharma and speedster Umran Malik finding spots in the 15-member squad.

All of J&K's matches will be played in Indore, where the tournament's league stage runs from November 14 to 26. Brijesh played for J&K age-group teams before relocating to Delhi to train under coach Deepak Punia, a former pacer who played in the Ranji Trophy.

He earned his IPL 2026 contract with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on the back of a strong showing in the 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, where he took 11 wickets in seven games for Smashers Malda.

In IPL 2026, Brijesh picked 14 wickets in 13 games in his debut season for Rajasthan Royals (RR), who got him for a base price of Rs 30 lakh. In August this year, Brijesh was named in J&K's list of players who played practice games against Uttarakhand from August 10-17 in Srinagar.

The selectors have also picked two specialist wicketkeepers in Dikshant Kundal and Rydham Sharma. The remaining members of the squad include Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Yawer Hassan, Kawalpreet Singh, Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Sunil Kumar and Lone Nasir Muzaffar.

Drawn in Elite Group B, J&K will begin their campaign against Delhi on November 14. It is followed by them taking on Tamil Nadu on November 16. J&K will then take on Saurashtra (November 18), Bihar (November 20), Punjab (November 22), Railways (November 24) and Haryana (November 26).

With former champions Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab in their group, Khajuria and his side will need to be at their best from the opening game to stay in the hunt for a knockouts spot.

Jammu & Kashmir squad: Shubham Khajuria (captain), Qamran Iqbal, Yawer Hassan, Abdul Samad, Kawalpreet Singh, Dikshant Kundal (wk), Rydham Sharma (wk), Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma, Abid Mustaq, Yudhvir Singh, Sunil Kumar, Umran Malik, Brijesh Sharma, and Lone Nasir Muzaffar.