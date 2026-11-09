Chinese Regulatory Shadow Hangs Over Nigeria's Opay IPO Failure

MENAFN - Asia Times) OPay's executives rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on October 30. A few hours later, their US$304 million flotation was off.

The Nigeria-focused payments group had priced 16 million American depositary shares at $19 the previous evening, a valuation of around $4 billion. Then, at about 3:30 p.m., trading was halted, and not one share traded.

OPay's own explanation was brief. It cited a regulatory inquiry in a jurisdiction it considered immaterial to its business, and named neither the country nor the authority. Reports later pointed to a Chinese regulator, citing people familiar with the matter. OPay has not confirmed this, and an inquiry establishes no misconduct.

So where, exactly, does OPay belong? Its headquarters are in Singapore and its holding company sits in the Cayman Islands. Its founder, Zhou Yahui, is Chinese, while Nigeria supplied 89.5% of first-half revenue in 2026.

Behind those addresses sits an enormous volume of everyday payments. By the end of July 50.1 million people were using the platform each month, and in the twelve months to June it had handled $558 billion in transactions. First-half revenue stood at $467.1 million, with net income of $90.9 million.

Across Nigeria, OPay's agents help customers send money and let merchants take payments without a bank branch in sight, and credit is a growing sideline. The company says none of this is affected, and users may scarcely register that anything happened in New York.

Nobody has said what the inquiry is about, and China's rules on overseas listings are the natural place to start. Since March 2023, a company the authorities consider Chinese has had to file before certain share offerings abroad, offshore entities included.

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OPay had thought about this long before the bell. Its prospectus reported that Chinese legal advisers saw no need to file, given that the group had no mainland revenue in 2025 and kept its operating assets and most of its management abroad. Interpretations of the rules could change, the same document acknowledged.

For indirect overseas listings, the 2023 test has two limbs, and both must be met. For one, at least half of the issuer's revenue, profit, assets or net assets must come from mainland companies. And its business must be conducted mainly in China or run by managers who are mostly Chinese citizens or residents.

A founder's passport does not satisfy that test, and Zhou, who held 21.3% of OPay's shares before the proposed offering, is its non-executive chairman.

The rules also tell regulators to judge by substance over form, and a discretion of that kind leaves room for wider readings. Chinese regulators are entitled to apply their criteria of control and operations to companies they regard as Chinese. Less obvious is where those criteria stop, and a caveat in an offering document is cold comfort once the share price has been set.

A Chinese entrepreneur who builds a business in Africa may find the regulatory tie to home outlasting the customers and the revenue, which settle elsewhere soon enough. The address of an offshore holding company will not change that.

Stanbic Africa Holdings, part of South Africa's Standard Bank Group, had agreed to buy shares worth up to $200 million, subject to the flotation and to regulatory approvals. The two groups were also discussing co-operation in payments and lending.

A South African bank's stake in a Nigerian company thus hung on an offering in North America and, if those reports are right, on an unresolved regulatory question in China. The next move would then belong to an authority over which no African investor, exchange or supervisor has any say.

A Nigerian secondary listing was meant to follow New York. It would have let local investors own part of a company whose strongest market is their own, and with the primary listing withdrawn it has no confirmed date.

Had both gone ahead, complications would remain, since OPay itself warned that shares traded in Nigeria might not be freely exchangeable with the American depositary shares, so prices could diverge and liquidity split between two markets.

African exchanges will have to solve such problems if more of the continent's successful technology companies are to list at home. On October 20, MNT-Halan began trading on the Egyptian Exchange after floating a fifth of its Egyptian business for about US$150 million.

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The sequence of OPay's own plan is telling. New York would come first, and Lagos only once a price had been set abroad. Its venture backers, SoftBank among them, would have gained a route towards a dollar-denominated exit, while the Cairo debut valued MNT-Halan's Egyptian business at around US$750 million, a fraction of the $4 billion OPay was seeking.

Customers at home and capital abroad make an arrangement that works until a regulator somewhere else takes an interest. Meanwhile, funding is thinning. In the first ten months of 2026, only 343 African companies raised at least $100,000, against 438 a year earlier, and total funding fell 12% to $2.4 billion, although equity funding rose 5%.

Exits are what allow venture funds to return cash to their own backers, and African start-ups have seen relatively few. OPay, profitable and valued in the billions, looked ready to supply one.

Its preferred shareholders also have a date to watch. If no qualifying IPO has taken place by December 31, 2027, they can seek redemption on the agreed terms, which return the original investment plus 8% annual simple interest. A long delay therefore costs something even if the payments business keeps growing.

OPay says it expects the inquiry to end satisfactorily. It has named no regulator and offered no timetable for another attempt. In the meantime, its agents will carry on moving money across Nigeria, while investors who put in their money years ago wait for a market in which to sell.

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