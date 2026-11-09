Tom Cochrane

Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, Flinders University

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I have been teaching at Flinders University in Adelaide since 2018. Prior to this I held lectureships and postdoctoral positions at University of York, University of Sheffield, Queen's University Belfast, and University of Geneva. I am the lead editor of The Emotional Power of Music (Oxford University Press 2013) and the author of The Emotional Mind: A control theory of affective states (Cambridge University Press 2018), The Aesthetic Value of the World (Oxford University Press 2021), Identity in Science Fiction: Brain transplants and other misadventures (Bloomsbury 2025) and the forthcoming Happiness for Mortals: Vulnerability and the good life (Cambridge University Press 2027). My main areas of expertise are the philosophy of mind, aesthetics, and well-being.



–present Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, Flinders University

2017–2018 Lecturer in Philosophy, University of York, UK

2012–2017 Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Sheffield

2010–2012 International research fellow, Queens University Belfast 2007–2010 Postdoctoral fellow, Geneva University



2007 University of Nottingham, PhD Philosophy

2001 Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, MA Music 1999 University College London, BA Hons Philosophy



2027 Happiness for Mortals: Vulnerability and the good life, Cambridge University Press

2025 Identity in Science Fiction: Brain transplants and other misadventures, Bloomsbury

2025 Control at the heart of life: a philosophical review of perceptual control theory, Current Opinion in Behavioural Sciences

2025 Fear of Death and the Will to Live, Australasian Journal of Philosophy

2023 Imagination, Endogenous Attention, and Mental Agency., Phenomenology and the Cognitive Sciences

2023 Consciousness, attention, and the motivation-affect system, Journal of Consciousness Studies

2021 A case of shared consciousness, Synthese

2021 The Aesthetic Value of the World, Oxford University Press 2018 The Emotional Mind: A control theory of affective states, Cambridge University Press



International Association for Perceptual Control Theory The Australasian Society for Philosophy and Psychology

Philosophy And Religious Studies (22)

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