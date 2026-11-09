$100 Million DOST Agropark Project In Zangilan Expected To Create 500 Jobs

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A total of $100 million (AZN 170 million) is being invested in the DOST Agropark smart agricultural complex in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, with the project expected to generate 500 jobs.

Covering an area of 6,000 hectares, the agricultural complex is designed to integrate modern farming technologies, livestock breeding and agricultural processing within a single production system.

The project encompasses several areas of agricultural activity, including pedigree livestock breeding, meat processing and packaging, and the production of seeds and seedlings.

A key feature of DOST Agropark is its integrated production model, which brings together different stages of the agricultural value chain, from the cultivation of raw materials and livestock farming to the processing and packaging of finished products.

This approach is intended to improve coordination between agricultural operations and support the development of a more technologically advanced farming sector in Zangilan.

The complex also represents a significant private-sector investment in the agricultural development of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, where reconstruction and economic revitalisation efforts include the establishment of modern production facilities.

With its planned investment of $100 million, DOST Agropark is expected to contribute to the expansion of agricultural production capacity, the development of local processing activities and employment opportunities in the district.

The projected 500 jobs reflect the employment target envisaged under the project rather than positions already created.