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Post Marking Flag Day Shared On President's Social Media Accounts


Date: 2026-11-09 03:07:30

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A post marking November 9, National Flag Day, was shared on the social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev.

The post states:“Today, the Flag of Azerbaijan flies everywhere in Azerbaijan! Glory to the Flag of Azerbaijan!”

AzerNEWS presents the post.

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AzerNews

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