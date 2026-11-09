Post Marking Flag Day Shared On President's Social Media Accounts
A post marking November 9, National Flag Day, was shared on the social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev.
The post states:“Today, the Flag of Azerbaijan flies everywhere in Azerbaijan! Glory to the Flag of Azerbaijan!”
AzerNEWS presents the post.
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