War Update: 140 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka Sectors See Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post on the battlefield situation as of 8:00 on Monday, November 9.

Russian forces launched 84 airstrikes, dropping 250 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian invaders deployed 8,690 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,331 shelling attacks.

The settlements of Ulanove, Mala Korchakivka, Tovstodubove, Korenok, Khotin, Yastrubyne, Khrapivshchyna, Romashkove, Fotovyzh, Topolia, and Luzhky in the Sumy region came under Russian artillery fire. Airstrikes targeted the areas around Hirky, Vakalivshchyna and Yastrubshchyna.

Ukraine's Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces and artillery struck one cluster of Russian personnel, eight artillery systems and four command posts.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops launched three attacks near Ulanove, Mala Slobidka, and Doroshivka.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Radkivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakharivka, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four attacks near Shyikivka and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces conducted no active offensive operations.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack near Popasne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, nine enemy attacks were recorded. The invaders launched assault operations near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, and Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 attacks. The enemy attacked near Serhiivka and Molodetske and launched assaults toward Vilne, Dobropillia, and Novofedorivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

More than 800 km2 liberated insector this year thanks to Airborne Assault Forces – Zelensky

In the Huliaipole sector, five Russian attacks were repelled near Uspenivka and Ternuvate.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors, Russian troops conducted no active operations over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 9, 2026, amount to approximately 1,609,380 personnel, including 2,980 over the past day.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine