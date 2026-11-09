Landslide Kills 5 in Gaza Tent Camp Amid Israeli Genocide
(MENAFN) A woman and four children were killed Sunday when a landslide struck tents housing displaced Palestinians in central Gaza, and Hamas responded by saying Israel bore “full responsibility” for the deaths.
Gaza’s Civil Defense said the collapse in Deir al-Balah also injured others. Rescue teams were still looking for people reported missing.
In a statement, Hamas blamed the Israeli blockade and limits on aid, tents and shelter supplies for leaving displaced families with no safe place to stay. It also pointed to restrictions on the materials needed to repair and rebuild homes.
The group accused Israel of driving more than 2 million Palestinians from their homes and squeezing them into less than a third of Gaza, in crowded camps and shelters that lack basic safety and protection. It warned that overcrowding and severe weather could trigger further humanitarian disasters.
Hamas urged the international community to step in to end the war, lift the blockade, and allow aid and reconstruction supplies into the territory so displaced families can return to safe homes. It also called on the UN and humanitarian organizations to act to protect civilians.
Heavy rain and strong winds have lashed Gaza since Friday evening. The Government Media Office said 70,000 tents flooded and dozens of walls weakened by Israeli bombardment collapsed during the first 12 hours of the storm.
The war, which Israel launched in October 2023, has wrecked homes and infrastructure across the territory. Israeli curbs on shelter supplies, building materials and reconstruction equipment have persisted despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that took effect Oct. 10, 2025.
Gaza’s Civil Defense said the collapse in Deir al-Balah also injured others. Rescue teams were still looking for people reported missing.
In a statement, Hamas blamed the Israeli blockade and limits on aid, tents and shelter supplies for leaving displaced families with no safe place to stay. It also pointed to restrictions on the materials needed to repair and rebuild homes.
The group accused Israel of driving more than 2 million Palestinians from their homes and squeezing them into less than a third of Gaza, in crowded camps and shelters that lack basic safety and protection. It warned that overcrowding and severe weather could trigger further humanitarian disasters.
Hamas urged the international community to step in to end the war, lift the blockade, and allow aid and reconstruction supplies into the territory so displaced families can return to safe homes. It also called on the UN and humanitarian organizations to act to protect civilians.
Heavy rain and strong winds have lashed Gaza since Friday evening. The Government Media Office said 70,000 tents flooded and dozens of walls weakened by Israeli bombardment collapsed during the first 12 hours of the storm.
The war, which Israel launched in October 2023, has wrecked homes and infrastructure across the territory. Israeli curbs on shelter supplies, building materials and reconstruction equipment have persisted despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that took effect Oct. 10, 2025.
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