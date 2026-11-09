Uzbekistan Targets 4.5 GW Of Energy Storage Capacity By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to increase its energy storage capacity to 4.5 gigawatts by 2030 and expand domestic production of electrical equipment, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a visit to NURA Electric in Tashkent Region on Monday.

The announcement was published on the official channel of Sherzod Asadov, the president's press secretary.

Mirziyoyev said the next priority for the electrical engineering industry should be achieving a major technological leap rather than simply expanding production capacity.

Foreign partners are ready to use locally manufactured products in energy storage projects, but some of the required equipment is not yet produced domestically, he said.

Moreover, the president highlighted growing demand for video surveillance equipment in shopping centers, businesses, residential buildings and public spaces. Annual demand for such equipment in Uzbekistan is estimated at $200 million, while the market exceeds $600 million when neighboring countries are included.

Companies such as Digital Security in Bukhara and Samvision in Samarkand currently produce around 2,000 cameras annually using their own software.

Mirziyoyev emphasized the need to expand such projects to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and capture a larger share of regional demand.

Uzbekistan has been pursuing an energy sector transformation aimed at expanding generation capacity, diversifying its energy mix and improving energy efficiency. The country is investing in large-scale solar and wind power projects, modernizing electricity infrastructure and developing energy storage systems to integrate a growing share of renewable energy into the national grid. These efforts are part of its broader strategy to meet rising electricity demand while strengthening energy security and supporting industrial growth.