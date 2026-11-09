Truveta Launches Care Insights Solution To Inform Pre-Launch Planning, Then Follow Treatments After Approval And Into Clinical Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution provides a real-time look into how drugs, devices, and guidelines are used in clinical practice, including how patients access treatments, why they stop or switch meds, and how care changes over time

Bellevue, Wash., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new treatment can take decades to develop, years to test, and months to clear regulatory review. But once the treatment reaches clinicians and patients in the real world, there are still more important questions to tackle.

Who responds to the treatment? How do physicians decide when to prescribe medication? Why do some patients switch therapies? And what happens when new evidence changes medical guidance? How quickly does clinical practice follow suit?

Answering these kinds of questions has traditionally been a challenge. Billing-derived data can take months to become available and offer limited insight into patients' clinical circumstances, let alone the reasoning behind decisions. Critical details about side effects, access barriers, and patient preferences often reside in electronic health records (EHR) and clinical notes, while published research can take even longer to reach the public.

Truveta's newly launched care insights solution is designed to narrow that gap, drawing on daily updated, de-identified electronic health record (EHR) data from more than 140 million patients in the United States to reveal treatment patterns as they emerge.

“As a physician, I know once a new treatment is approved, the critical question becomes how quickly we can understand its impact in real-world care,” said Ryan Ahern, MD, MPH, Interim co-CEO, Chief Medical Officer , and co-founder of Truveta.“Historically, it could take months or even years to see those patterns. With timely clinical data and the context found in clinical notes, we can begin to understand what's happening in care as it happens, when there's still an opportunity to make a difference.”

With care insights, companies can examine which patients are starting new therapies, whether prescriptions are being filled, if devices are being used, and how treatment changes over time. De-identified clinical notes provide additional context about patient experiences, side effects, access barriers, and treatment decisions.

The solution also leverages Truveta Intelligence, an AI-powered tool that allows users to investigate emerging trends in real time by asking questions in natural language, offering earlier visibility into treatment uptake, patient populations, and factors influencing initiation, switching, and discontinuation. This knowledge empowers teams to act faster to improve care or address gaps, rather than discovering those patterns months later.

Truveta research following approval of the Wegovy pill shows why that early visibility matters. Researchers found that more than one-third of early users were new to GLP-1 medications rather than switching from existing treatments, suggesting the new formulation was reaching patients who had not previously used the drug class. An updated analysis months later found those trends persisted.

But adoption is only part of the story. Understanding whether patients stick with a treatment, why they stop, and what they switch to, can be equally important.

In a study published in JAMA Network Open involving more than 125,000 adults with overweight or obesity, Truveta researchers and collaborators found that approximately 65% of patients without type 2 diabetes discontinued GLP-1 therapy within one year, compared with 47% of those with type 2 diabetes. By combining longitudinal clinical data with de-identified clinical notes, researchers could examine documented reasons for discontinuation, including side effects, cost, medication availability, and provider decisions-context that prescription and billing data alone could not reveal.

For medical affairs teams, the solution provides aggregate treatment patterns, alongside clinical context that can help identify gaps in care, unmet evidence needs, and opportunities for scientific education. Johnathan Lancaster, MD, PhD, Truveta President and Chief Scientific Officer, has spent much of his career confronting the distance between medical discoveries and the patients they are intended to help.

A physician-scientist who contributed to the discovery of the BRCA2 gene, Lancaster went on to treat patients as a gynecologic oncologist and lead global medical affairs at Regeneron, gaining firsthand experience translating scientific breakthroughs into everyday care.

“Behind every data point is a person trying to get better: someone navigating a frightening diagnosis, weighing treatment options, struggling with side effects, or trying to access care that could change their life,” Lancaster said.“And behind every disparity is a question worth asking: Why is this treatment reaching some patients and not others?”

That question becomes especially important when new clinical guidance fails to reach patients. Despite updated CDC recommendations for pain management during IUD insertion, Truveta researchers found that 95% of patients in 2025 had no documented pain management care, highlighting a potential gap between clinical recommendations and patient experiences.

In other cases, clinical practice can shift rapidly in the face of new evidence. Following new clinical trial findings and an FDA labeling update for the HeartMate 3 cardiac device, a peer-reviewed study using Truveta Data found that aspirin use declined from approximately 90% of patients in 2023 to 53% in 2025. Researchers also found no increase in adjusted risk of major complications, stroke, or blood clots among patients who did not receive aspirin.

Medical affairs teams can use timely insights like these to guide scientific education and research as care unfolds, including collaborations with interested Truveta member health systems to investigate care gaps, implement changes in clinical practice, and measure their impact.

The solution is available to pharmaceutical and medical device companies now. The solution is available to pharmaceutical and medical device companies now. Learn more about Truveta 's care insights sol ution .

About Truveta

Truveta transforms healthcare into intelligence. Built with and owned by US health systems united by a mission of Saving Lives with Data, Truveta powers breakthrough discoveries, auditable evidence, and AI that improves patient care.

Truveta membership includes: Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke's Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

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CONTACT: Alexis Hauk Truveta...