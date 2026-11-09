Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Onekey Launches Onekey Neo: A $179 Hardware Wallet With A 3.54-Inch AMOLED Display And On-Device Portfolio View


Date: 2026-11-09 03:02:28

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Named alongside flagship OneKey Pro 2 in The Block's“Best Crypto Hardware Wallets 2026,” Neo brings a 3.54-inch AMOLED touchscreen, safeOS 2, wireless charging, and dual EAL6+ secure elements to the $179 category in four colorways

Hong Kong, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneKey today launched OneKey Neo, a new everyday hardware wallet built on the same next-generation architecture as its flagship OneKey Pro 2. Priced at USD 179, OneKey Neo brings features previously reserved for top-tier flagships - a 3.54-inch AMOLED touchscreen, the ground-up rebuilt safeOS 2 operating system, an on-device multichain portfolio view, wireless charging, and dual EAL6+ secure elements - into a 6.2-millimeter, 51-gram fiberglass body across four vivid colorways.



Introducing OneKey Neo: a 3.54-inch AMOLED display and safeOS 2 in four expressive finishes.

Ahead of today's release, both OneKey Pro 2 and OneKey Neo were recognized by The Block in its Best Crypto Hardware Wallets 2026 awards.

“With OneKey Neo, we wanted to bring our full 3.54-inch AMOLED display and safeOS 2 experience to a wider audience without cutting a single corner on how it looks or feels,” said Yishi, CEO of OneKey.“By pairing that flagship screen with a lighter, more colorful body, we built a hardware wallet that feels effortless to pick up, carry, and use every single day.”

A Flagship 3.54-Inch AMOLED Display, Built to Carry Every Day

At 6.2 millimeters thin and 51 grams, OneKey Neo pairs a high-strength aluminum alloy frame with a fiberglass composite back finished in a warm, fingerprint-resistant skin-feel coating. Continuous G3 curvature lets the wallet rest naturally in the hand and slip effortlessly into a pocket, available in four distinct colorways: Cloud White, Mist Black, Moss Green, and Blossom Pink. Users can make the device their own with custom side-frame laser engraving, custom NFT or illustration lock screen wallpapers, and six color-blocked silicone cases.

Every time the screen wakes, the visual and interactive experience is identical to the flagship Pro 2. Neo's 3.54-inch AMOLED touchscreen reaches 800 nits peak brightness beneath AG anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass, staying crisp and legible at a sunlit café window or outdoors. At 336 PPI, complex smart contract calls, multisig details, and every character of a 42-character address appear sharp on a single screen.

Built for daily carry, Neo features a 700 mAh battery with built-in wireless charging, an IP56 dust- and splash-resistance rating, and core components certified to the automotive-grade AEC-Q100 reliability standard.

Your Portfolio on the Device, and a Hardware Key Beyond Crypto

Powered by safeOS 2, rewritten from the ground up with modern mobile-grade typography and motion, OneKey Neo supports the industry-first on-device multichain portfolio view. Balances and NFT collections sync securely from the OneKey App and stay stored locally on the device - leaving Neo on a desk wireless charging pad lets users browse their multichain holdings with a single tap, without picking up a phone or opening an app. What users hold and what they are about to sign live on the same trusted screen.

Beyond safeguarding private keys, OneKey Neo is FIDO2-certified to serve as a Passkey hardware authenticator. Connecting over USB-C provides hardware-level two-factor protection. Upcoming OTA updates will add NFC tap-to-authenticate and offline TOTP code generation, keeping verification secrets completely off the internet to defend against phishing and credential stuffing.

Fast Everyday Connections, Protected From Silicon to Signature

OneKey Neo is engineered for frequent, fluid on-chain interactions over Bluetooth, USB-C, and NFC. Users can check live market prices, execute multichain swaps, stake assets, or toggle Privacy Mode in the OneKey App to mask balances in public, while pushing every transaction to Neo's display for final physical confirmation.

Every transaction passes through a coordinated hardware-and-software defense pipeline. Before signing, SignGuard in the OneKey App performs four proactive risk checks - blocking phishing sites and malicious DApps, flagging unlimited token approvals, fake tokens, and honeypot contracts, simulating transaction execution to preview asset changes, and assessing counterparty address risk. Once screened, Clear Signing presents the full transaction in plain language on Neo's 3.54-inch screen - amount, recipient, and permission scope at a glance. After signing, SignGuard continues monitoring active approvals so users can revoke them in one tap.

Under the hood, Neo carries two EAL6+ secure elements, generating and storing private keys in physical isolation and signing transactions entirely inside the chip so keys never leave the silicon. Recovery phrases can also be backed up in encrypted form with a tap to the optional OneKey SeedCard (USD 39). Both safeOS 2 and the OneKey App are 100% open source on GitHub and have passed independent cross-audits by blockchain security firm SlowMist and hardware security lab Keylabs.

One Flagship Experience, Two Distinct Choices: Neo and Pro 2

Recognized together in The Block's Best Crypto Hardware Wallets 2026, OneKey Neo and OneKey Pro 2 share the same 3.54-inch AMOLED display, safeOS 2, and OneKey App ecosystem while serving distinct user needs:

Dimension OneKey Neo OneKey Pro 2
Positioning The light, colorful next-gen big-screen everyday machine The fully loaded, top-tier security flagship
Official Price USD 179 USD 299
Body & Colorways Aluminum alloy frame + fiberglass skin-feel back (6.2 mm / 51 g)
Cloud White · Mist Black · Moss Green · Blossom Pink		 Aluminum alloy frame + tempered glass back (6.2 mm / 53 g)
Glacier Silver · Horizon Orange · Graphite Black
Display & OS 3.54" AMOLED (336 PPI, 800 nits)
safeOS 2 (with on-device portfolio view)		 3.54" AMOLED (336 PPI, 800 nits)
safeOS 2 (with on-device portfolio view)
Secure Elements 2 × EAL6+ secure elements 4 × EAL6+ secure elements
Connectivity & Signing Bluetooth / USB-C / NFC Built-in camera Air-Gap offline QR scanning
Bluetooth / USB-C / NFC
Unlock Method PIN unlock Power-button fingerprint unlock
PIN unlock
Apple Find My - Supported (map location + sound alert)
Everyday & Auth Wireless charging · IP56 dust/splash-resistant
FIDO2 Passkey · Offline TOTP		 Wireless charging · IP56 dust/splash-resistant
FIDO2 Passkey · Offline TOTP
In the Box Device only
(accessories available separately)		 USD 257 in included extras
SeedCard + Fabric Folio Case + 6 mo. App Prime

Pricing & Availability

OneKey Neo is available now in Cloud White, Mist Black, Moss Green, and Blossom Pink for USD 179 at onekey.so/shop and through authorized global channels. Optional accessories include the OneKey SeedCard NFC encrypted backup card (USD 39), six-color skin-friendly silicone cases, magnetic wireless charger, and HD or privacy hydrogel screen protectors.



OneKey Neo at a glance - named to The Block's Best Crypto Hardware Wallets 2026.

About OneKey

Founded in 2019, OneKey makes hardware wallets and software for self-custody. Its safeOS firmware and OneKey App are open source on GitHub and audited by SlowMist and Keylabs. OneKey's security research team, Anzen Lab, has presented at Black Hat USA. The company is backed by YZi Labs (formerly Binance Labs) and Coinbase Ventures.

Press Inquiries

media [at] onekey.so


MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111933579


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search