Onekey Launches Onekey Neo: A $179 Hardware Wallet With A 3.54-Inch AMOLED Display And On-Device Portfolio View

Hong Kong, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneKey today launched OneKey Neo, a new everyday hardware wallet built on the same next-generation architecture as its flagship OneKey Pro 2. Priced at USD 179, OneKey Neo brings features previously reserved for top-tier flagships - a 3.54-inch AMOLED touchscreen, the ground-up rebuilt safeOS 2 operating system, an on-device multichain portfolio view, wireless charging, and dual EAL6+ secure elements - into a 6.2-millimeter, 51-gram fiberglass body across four vivid colorways.







Introducing OneKey Neo: a 3.54-inch AMOLED display and safeOS 2 in four expressive finishes.

Ahead of today's release, both OneKey Pro 2 and OneKey Neo were recognized by The Block in its Best Crypto Hardware Wallets 2026 awards.

“With OneKey Neo, we wanted to bring our full 3.54-inch AMOLED display and safeOS 2 experience to a wider audience without cutting a single corner on how it looks or feels,” said Yishi, CEO of OneKey.“By pairing that flagship screen with a lighter, more colorful body, we built a hardware wallet that feels effortless to pick up, carry, and use every single day.”

A Flagship 3.54-Inch AMOLED Display, Built to Carry Every Day

At 6.2 millimeters thin and 51 grams, OneKey Neo pairs a high-strength aluminum alloy frame with a fiberglass composite back finished in a warm, fingerprint-resistant skin-feel coating. Continuous G3 curvature lets the wallet rest naturally in the hand and slip effortlessly into a pocket, available in four distinct colorways: Cloud White, Mist Black, Moss Green, and Blossom Pink. Users can make the device their own with custom side-frame laser engraving, custom NFT or illustration lock screen wallpapers, and six color-blocked silicone cases.

Every time the screen wakes, the visual and interactive experience is identical to the flagship Pro 2. Neo's 3.54-inch AMOLED touchscreen reaches 800 nits peak brightness beneath AG anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass, staying crisp and legible at a sunlit café window or outdoors. At 336 PPI, complex smart contract calls, multisig details, and every character of a 42-character address appear sharp on a single screen.

Built for daily carry, Neo features a 700 mAh battery with built-in wireless charging, an IP56 dust- and splash-resistance rating, and core components certified to the automotive-grade AEC-Q100 reliability standard.

Your Portfolio on the Device, and a Hardware Key Beyond Crypto

Powered by safeOS 2, rewritten from the ground up with modern mobile-grade typography and motion, OneKey Neo supports the industry-first on-device multichain portfolio view. Balances and NFT collections sync securely from the OneKey App and stay stored locally on the device - leaving Neo on a desk wireless charging pad lets users browse their multichain holdings with a single tap, without picking up a phone or opening an app. What users hold and what they are about to sign live on the same trusted screen.

Beyond safeguarding private keys, OneKey Neo is FIDO2-certified to serve as a Passkey hardware authenticator. Connecting over USB-C provides hardware-level two-factor protection. Upcoming OTA updates will add NFC tap-to-authenticate and offline TOTP code generation, keeping verification secrets completely off the internet to defend against phishing and credential stuffing.

Fast Everyday Connections, Protected From Silicon to Signature

OneKey Neo is engineered for frequent, fluid on-chain interactions over Bluetooth, USB-C, and NFC. Users can check live market prices, execute multichain swaps, stake assets, or toggle Privacy Mode in the OneKey App to mask balances in public, while pushing every transaction to Neo's display for final physical confirmation.

Every transaction passes through a coordinated hardware-and-software defense pipeline. Before signing, SignGuard in the OneKey App performs four proactive risk checks - blocking phishing sites and malicious DApps, flagging unlimited token approvals, fake tokens, and honeypot contracts, simulating transaction execution to preview asset changes, and assessing counterparty address risk. Once screened, Clear Signing presents the full transaction in plain language on Neo's 3.54-inch screen - amount, recipient, and permission scope at a glance. After signing, SignGuard continues monitoring active approvals so users can revoke them in one tap.

Under the hood, Neo carries two EAL6+ secure elements, generating and storing private keys in physical isolation and signing transactions entirely inside the chip so keys never leave the silicon. Recovery phrases can also be backed up in encrypted form with a tap to the optional OneKey SeedCard (USD 39). Both safeOS 2 and the OneKey App are 100% open source on GitHub and have passed independent cross-audits by blockchain security firm SlowMist and hardware security lab Keylabs.

One Flagship Experience, Two Distinct Choices: Neo and Pro 2

Recognized together in The Block's Best Crypto Hardware Wallets 2026, OneKey Neo and OneKey Pro 2 share the same 3.54-inch AMOLED display, safeOS 2, and OneKey App ecosystem while serving distinct user needs: