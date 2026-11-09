Bango And Ooredoo Group Partner On Subscription Bundling Across The Middle East, North Africa And Southeast Asia With The Digital Vending Machine®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the leader in subscription bundling, announces a partnership with Ooredoo Group, a leading telecommunications provider in the MENA region and Southeast Asia, to support subscription bundling across its markets, using the Digital Vending Machine® (DVMTM) from Bango.

The Group-level agreement gives Ooredoo's operating companies access to the Bango DVM as a platform for subscription bundling across Ooredoo Group's markets, collectively serving nearly 150 million customers.

The partnership will enable Ooredoo's operating companies to further expand the range of leading subscription services that can be bundled with mobile and fixed plans. Across the Group, operating companies will have greater flexibility to tailor offers to their individual markets, including subscriptions built into plans, optional add-ons, promotional offers and discounts.

This provides Ooredoo's operating companies with an additional, scalable way to attract new customers, increase engagement and strengthen retention, while expanding opportunities to grow ARPU.

By leveraging a common Group-enabled platform, operating companies can launch and expand subscription offers more efficiently, without each having to build and manage the same capabilities independently. The Bango DVM also provides key insights into how bundles and offers are performing, helping operating companies understand what resonates with consumers, optimize uptake and continually refine their propositions.

“At Ooredoo, we are committed to building a dynamic digital ecosystem that evolves with our customers' needs. Our partnership with Bango adds another scalable capability that will enable our operating companies to further expand their subscription bundling propositions, bringing greater choice and value to customers across our markets.” René Werner, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo Group

“Ooredoo Group has a significant opportunity to bring greater choice and value to subscribers across its markets by making more subscription services available through its propositions. The Bango DVM gives operating companies across the Group a common platform to launch and scale subscription bundles quickly, with insights into what customers want and what's working to optimize uptake, strengthen engagement and drive growth.” Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango

The Bango DVM manages the subscription bundling lifecycle, reducing the complexity of bringing multiple content providers and consumer offers together. It enables telcos and other resellers to launch, manage and grow subscription offers at scale. From onboarding content providers to managing activations, upgrades, downgrades, cancellations and promotional offers, the Bango DVM provides a standardized framework that accelerates time-to-market and makes it easier to expand subscription propositions.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscription economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit

About Ooredoo Group

Ooredoo Group is a leading international communications company building the region's most advanced digital infrastructure - spanning leading wireless and fiber networks, AI-ready data centres, cloud & AI compute platforms, subsea cable systems, and platform businesses like fintech. Operating in nine markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, Ooredoo serves nearly 150 million customers, enabling digital transformation at scale.

As of 31 December 2025, Ooredoo generated full-year revenue of QAR 24.6 billion. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Media contact:

Giles Tongue, VP Marketing, Bango

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