Nearly 80% Planning AI Agents, Assistants Or Automations Remain At Basic AI Fluency, New Research Finds

The Chat-to-Agent Gap: 79% of respondents planning to build AI agents, assistants, or automations remain at the two lowest AI fluency levels. Source: Lead with AI Transformation Pulse Q3 2026 (n=218).

New research reveals the Chat-to-Agent Gap: employees are racing to automate work before developing the AI fluency needed to deliver reliable results.

- Daan van Rossum, Founder & CEO, Lead with AINYC, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lead with AI identifies the "Chat-to-Agent Gap ": the growing disconnect between ambitions for autonomous AI and the human skills needed to deliver reliable results.As businesses race to deploy AI agents, new research reveals a striking disconnect between AI ambitions and actual capabilities.The AI Transformation Pulse Q3 2026, based on 410 professionals across 136 organizations, found that 53% plan to build an AI automation, assistant, or agent within 90 days. Yet 79% of those aspiring builders remain at the two lowest levels of AI fluency.Lead with AI calls this the Chat-to-Agent Gap: the distance between people's ambitions to delegate work to autonomous AI systems and their ability to direct, evaluate, and collaborate with AI effectively."We're asking AI to take on more responsibility before we've learned how to work with it responsibly," said Daan van Rossum, founder and CEO of Lead with AI. "If you cannot reliably evaluate AI's work, how will you know whether an autonomous agent is doing a good job?"The missing middle between chatting and automationThe findings draw on the AI Fluency Matrix, a five-level framework progressing from Avoiding (Level 0) and Chatting (Level 1) to Collaborating (Level 2), Integrating (Level 3), and Transforming (Level 4).While basic users rely on isolated chatbot interactions, more advanced users develop the skills to collaborate effectively, integrate AI into recurring workflows, and eventually supervise autonomous systems.The research found that 75% of participants remain at Level 1, while just 18% have reached Level 2 or higher. Only 4% have reached Levels 3 or 4.Even the people leading AI adoption face a fluency gap:The gap also affects those responsible for driving adoption. Among 73 participants who identified themselves as AI adoption leaders, 60% remained at Levels 0 or 1.Confidence proved equally unreliable: 58% of respondents rating their AI confidence at seven or higher out of ten were still at the two lowest fluency levels."Organizations often select AI champions based on enthusiasm," said van Rossum. "But the people teaching others need to demonstrate the right behaviors themselves. Otherwise, we risk scaling bad habits instead of building genuine capability."The opportunity for AI automation is realDespite the fluency gap, the opportunity is substantial. Among 1,826 tasks participants identified for AI improvement, only 33% could be addressed through prompting alone. Another 36% would benefit from configured assistants, while 31% required more integrated automation.Lead with AI recommends that organizations assess fluency through practical demonstrations rather than self-reported confidence, develop collaborative AI skills across the workforce, and introduce autonomy through carefully designed workflows.Not every employee needs to build agents. Most need to become effective AI collaborators, while smaller groups need to develop the skills to integrate and supervise autonomous systems."AI is becoming more autonomous," said van Rossum. "That makes human fluency more important, not less."About the researchThe AI Transformation Pulse Q3 2026 analyzed pre-program intake responses from 410 professionals across 136 organizations, collected between July and September 2026. We classified AI fluency based on self-reported working practices using predefined criteria. The sample consists of professionals preparing for AI training and is not representative of the overall workforce.About Lead with AILead with AI is a people-centric AI transformation partner helping organizations create measurable business value by making work better for people. We combine AI strategy, workforce fluency, workflow redesign, and applied AI solutions with organizational change to deliver lasting improvements and build the internal capability to keep adapting as AI evolves.

Daan van Rossum

Lead with AI

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nearly 80% Planning AI Agents, Assistants or Automations Remain at Basic AI Fluency, New Research Finds News Provided By Lead with AI November 09, 2026, 07:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.