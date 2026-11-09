Chula Sees 150% Rise in Researchers Named Among World's Top 2% Scientists

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chulalongkorn University researchers rank among the World's Top 2% Scientists for 2026, a 150% increase over the previous year. They represent 25 faculties, institutes and schools, with expertise ranging from medicine and engineering to business and environmental research.

Those recognized include Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, alongside faculty members, honorary and adjunct professors, and affiliated researchers. Their inclusion reflects the breadth of Chula's research expertise and its international academic connections.

Published in the Elsevier Data Repository, the database assesses scientific impact using standardized citation indicators in two categories: career-long citation impact and single-year citation impact.

The latest edition draws on an August 2026 snapshot of Scopus author profiles. Career-long data cover the period through the end of 2025, while single-year data capture citations received during 2025. The assessment considers citations counts, co-authorship, and authorship positions to assess researchers' influence on subsequent scholarship.

Chulalongkorn University congratulates all those recognized for their contributions to advancing knowledge and strengthening Thailand's presence in the global research community.

The full list of recognized researchers is available at news/429212/



Chula Communication Center

Chulalongkorn University

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chula Sees 150% Rise in Researchers Named Among World's Top 2% Scientists News Provided By DXT-Newslink November 09, 2026, 07:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.