Onodrim Industries B.V. / Key word(s): Private Equity

Onodrim Industries secures $300 million Series A at $1.3 billion valuation to strengthen Europe's defence and industrial foundations

09.11.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

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AMSTERDAM, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onodrim Industries ("Onodrim"), the European defence and industrial scale-up platform, today announced a $300 million Series A led by Lux Capital, with participation from new and existing investors including General Catalyst, Lakestar, Altimeter, Strike Capital, 137 Ventures, 8090, Expeditions, and more. The financing values Onodrim at $1.3 billion and follows the $45 million seed round announced earlier this year.



Onodrim will use the capital to acquire established businesses across aerospace and defence, and industrial manufacturing. The company takes controlling stakes with permanent capital and applies cutting-edge technology, operational and business development expertise to accelerate their growth. Onodrim focuses on dual-use businesses in critical industries across supply chains, services, and products that solve major bottlenecks for the European defence industry. Onodrim and its companies are united by a common mission: strengthening Europe's defence and industrial foundations. "Europe has no shortage of exceptional companies. The challenge has been access to the resources needed to help them grow at the scale and speed the moment demands," said Aistis Šimaitis, Co-Founder and CEO of Onodrim. "We are bringing permanent capital, technology and world-class operators to Europe's best companies, giving them the resources to expand, compete and strengthen the continent's defence industrial base." "Europe needs a stronger industrial foundation to meet the security challenges ahead," said Brandon Reeves, Partner at Lux Capital. "We see an enormous opportunity to bring a new model of ownership and investment to the continent's most important businesses. Aistis and Alex have assembled an exceptional team with the technical depth and operational experience to realize that opportunity, combining permanent capital with the ambition to build businesses for the long term." Onodrim expects to announce its first acquisitions in the coming months. The company is also expanding its European presence with the office openings of Onodrim Germany in Munich and Onodrim Italy in Turin, joining its existing offices in Amsterdam, London and Vilnius. "Every country needs to be in control of its own destiny, and that starts with what it can build," said Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, President and Managing Director at General Catalyst. "Europe's established manufacturers already have the expertise, customers, and trust. What they need is technology that helps them evolve and take on larger programmes. Aistis and Alex have reimagined what an industrial group can be, matching world-class engineering talent with deep respect for the businesses they join. That is how Europe's industrial base renews itself from within." Onodrim is led by Co-Founder and CEO Aistis Šimaitis, a former advisor to the Lithuanian Government and technology leader at Palantir Technologies, who holds a DPhil from the University of Oxford, and Co-Founder and CTO Alexander Blessing, formerly Forward Deployed Engineer at Palantir Technologies, who holds degrees from Stanford University and the University of Cambridge. Christian Garrett, Partner at 137 Ventures, is also a co-founder. The company has assembled a global and diverse team spanning private equity, aerospace and defence, technology, and government. Its shared purpose is to rebuild Europe's industrial capacity and strengthen its security. Companies backed by Onodrim gain capital, operational, business development, and technology resources to grow faster, take on larger programmes and serve customers across Europe. They also gain access to engineering teams that can develop new products and modernize manufacturing and operations, backed by a platform built to scale alongside them. "Our approach at Onodrim is rooted in long-term partnership and collaboration. We believe Europe's industrial champions are built by investing in great businesses, empowering the people behind them and giving them the resources to grow for the long term," said Alex Blessing. "We welcome approaches from owners of defence, aerospace, manufacturing and industrial businesses who share this ambition, as well as exceptional engineering and operational talent looking to help build Europe's industrial future." About Onodrim Industries Onodrim Industries is a European, technology-driven scale-up platform that strengthens the continent's defence and industrial foundations. It brings technology, capital and operational expertise to critical industries, including defence, aerospace, and manufacturing. Its leadership draws on senior experience in private equity, government, advanced engineering and global technology companies.







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