Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Strategic Company Decision

Cantourage further develops Telecan and strengthens digital access to medical care

09.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Patient-focused development: Telecan is expanding its digital offering to provide patients seeking medical advice and treatment with an additional route to physician-led care.

Improved access to care: The supplementary offering is designed to address patients' differing needs and provide greater flexibility in accessing a medical assessment. Strategic development: By expanding Telecan, Cantourage is strengthening its position in digital healthcare for medical cannabis and creating long-term growth opportunities.

Cantourage Group SE (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) is continuing the targeted development of its telemedicine platform Telecan. In addition to the existing video consultation service, the platform will offer a further digital, questionnaire-based route for physicians to review treatment requests. The aim is to provide patients with a corresponding medical need with access to physician-led care that is as straightforward and flexible as possible while maintaining medical responsibility. Through this development, Cantourage is responding to evolving requirements for digital healthcare services while further strengthening Telecan's positioning in the German medical cannabis market.

Patient-focused development of healthcare services

Telecan has established itself as a digital point of contact for patients seeking medical advice and, where appropriate, treatment with medical cannabis. The additional digital access route is intended to offer both existing registered patients and new patients another way to have their medical treatment needs assessed by a physician. The focus is not on use of the platform itself, but on providing appropriate medical care tailored to patients' needs. The supplementary access route is designed to accommodate differing personal and medical requirements and make the process of obtaining a medical assessment more flexible. In doing so, Telecan is systematically building on its existing healthcare offering.

Expanded digital care pathway

Under the new offering, patients can initially submit their medical information through a structured digital questionnaire. A licensed physician assesses each case individually, may ask follow-up questions or arrange an additional consultation, and independently decides whether a prescription is appropriate. The offering is structured in accordance with the applicable medical and legal requirements.

In Cantourage's view, this additional care pathway complements Telecan's existing services with a form of physician contact that is already established in digital healthcare.

Paul Thies, Managing Director of Apsat GmbH (Telecan), comments:“By further developing Telecan, we aim to make it easier for patients to access a qualified medical assessment. This additional digital pathway expressly does not constitute automated prescribing. Every treatment case is reviewed individually by a licensed physician, who arranges direct physician-patient contact whenever medically or legally necessary. We consistently adhere to the applicable medical and regulatory requirements and have developed the platform further so that we can also respond flexibly to future legislative changes. Our aim is to make meaningful use of digital opportunities while ensuring high standards of medical quality and regulatory compliance.”

Strategic significance for Cantourage

Telecan is an important element of Cantourage's strategic positioning in the German medical cannabis market. The platform supports access to care provided under physicians' responsibility and contributes to the ongoing development of digital healthcare structures in this field.

For Cantourage, this may indirectly create additional commercial opportunities in its pharmacy business. The company generates its product revenue from the distribution of medical cannabis products to pharmacies, rather than from the telemedicine platform itself.

Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE, comments:“By further developing Telecan, we are putting patients' needs at the centre of our efforts. Our goal is to provide people with a corresponding medical need with modern, responsible access to physician-led care. At the same time, we are strengthening Cantourage's strategic position in the medical cannabis market. We believe that the patient-focused development of digital healthcare services can also provide positive momentum for our business over the long term.”

About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis preparations and pharmaceutical products. With its experienced management team and“Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to gain faster, easier and more cost-effective access to the growing European medical cannabis market. To this end, the company processes and distributes cannabis raw materials and extracts, consistently ensuring compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards. Cantourage offers pharmaceutical-grade products across all relevant market segments: dried cannabis flowers, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 11 November 2022 (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01).

09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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