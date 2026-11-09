Lucknow Road Accident: Dy CM Pathak Visits Hospitals To Check On Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 9 (IANS) Following a serious bus accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the two hospitals where the victims had been admitted to check on the condition of the injured.

He met with passengers admitted to the KGMU Trauma Centre and Lokbandhu Hospital. He instructed doctors to ensure the best possible medical care.

He stated that three people have died in the accident so far, while a large number of passengers have sustained serious injuries. An investigation into the incident has been ordered.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak said, "The accident occurred on Monday morning, near the first toll plaza on the way to Lucknow. One person was brought to the KGMU Trauma Centre already deceased, while two others were taken to Lokbandhu Hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors."

He noted that 31 patients are currently admitted to Lokbandhu Hospital. Six critically injured patients from Lokbandhu Hospital have been referred to the KGMU Trauma Centre, bringing the total number of patients admitted there to 19.

"Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of all the injured. The district administration is in the process of notifying the families of those affected," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Describing the incident as "deeply tragic", Pathak said, "An investigation has been ordered to determine the circumstances and causes behind the accident."

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday morning near the 'zero point' of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. At approximately 7:15 a.m., the front right tyre of a private bus -- which was headed toward Bihar -- suddenly burst.

The bus, travelling at high speed, lost control, broke through the expressway railing, and fell about 15 feet off the elevated road.

Following the accident, there was an outcry and screaming among the passengers on the bus, which included women and small children. Several passengers sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Upon receiving the information, teams from the police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the fire department arrived at the scene and launched a relief and rescue operation.

The rescue teams extracted passengers trapped inside the bus and transported them to the hospital via ambulances.

During the rescue efforts, the bus windows were broken to pull the passengers out.

Teams from the administration and the health department worked to ensure the injured received immediate medical attention. The police are currently investigating the causes of the accident.

The administration is making arrangements for the treatment of the injured and is in the process of contacting their families.