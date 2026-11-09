Kunal Kohli Calls Out Residents For Bursting Loud Crackers Outside Hospital On Diwali Night

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has expressed concern over residents bursting loud firecrackers outside a hospital on Diwali night, recounting an unpleasant incident when he took his mother to the hospital for emergency medical care.

Kohli, who has made films such as Hum Tum, Fanaa, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Break ke Baad and Teri Meri Kahaani to name a few, took to X, and said that despite politely requesting the residents to avoid bursting loud bombs near the hospital premises.

The filmmaker went on to share that one man dismissed his appeal, telling him that the hospital was in the wrong place as they had been living there for 40 years.

“Took my mom for an Emergency to Khar Hinduja hospital tonight, Diwali night. Sadly some residents were burning loud bombs just outside the hospital gate. I politely requested them to burn all crackers except loud bombs outside the hospital gates,” Kohli wrote.

He added:“A man told me 'hospital galat jagah pe hai-hum yahan 40 saal se hain' and he continued to burst loud bombs. @mybmc.”

Kohli started out as a film critic in the late 1990s and hosted the show Chalo Cinema on EL TV. He also directed some music videos: Bally Sagoo's "Mera Laung Gawacha", Kamaal Khan's "Jaana", Bali Brahmbhatt's "Tere Bin Jeena Nahin", Shiamak Davar's "Jaane Kisne", Hema Sardesai's "Bole Humse Kuch Na Gori" and Rajshri Music's "Yeh Hai Prem", a song for Alisha Chinoy with Milind Soman.

He made his TV directorial debut with the television series Trikon.

His last work as a filmmaker is Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, which released in 2025. It stars Vardhan Puri and Kaveri Kapur in lead roles, alongside Nisha Aaliya and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The film revolves around a chance encounter and an unexpected second chance at love.