Uttarakhand Has Come A Long Way In 26 Years, Says CM Dhami At Foundation Day Event

MENAFN - IANS) Gairsain, Nov 9 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Monday said the state had made significant progress over the past 26 years despite facing numerous challenges, while paying tribute to those who fought and sacrificed their lives for its formation.

Addressing the 26th Uttarakhand State Foundation Day celebrations at the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan complex in Bhararisain, Gairsain, CM Dhami said, "Today's occasion gives us an opportunity to remember the struggles and sacrifices of the activists who fought for the formation of Uttarakhand. I offer my heartfelt tributes to all the martyrs of the statehood movement. As we look back on the state's 26th Foundation Day, we can see that Uttarakhand has travelled a long way and achieved considerable success despite numerous challenges."

"Giving up is not in the DNA of the people of Uttarakhand. Our mountains have taught us that when our determination is strong, even the biggest obstacles become insignificant. This spirit and resolve define who we are," he said.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been providing continuous guidance and support to Uttarakhand over the past decade, contributing to the state's development.

"He has a special attachment to Devbhoomi. Under his leadership and with his support, Uttarakhand is steadily moving towards new heights of development," CM Dhami said.

He added that the state government was working with full commitment to ensure comprehensive and inclusive development across Uttarakhand.

"Connectivity across Uttarakhand is being continuously strengthened. Several important projects, including the Char Dham All-Weather Road and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, are being rapidly implemented on the ground," he said.

"Today, a strong road network is being developed across every region of the state. New avenues of employment and self-employment are being created for young people. Alongside this, continuous efforts are being undertaken to ensure that every citizen has access to better and more accessible healthcare services," the Chief Minister added.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, CM Dhami alleged they had failed to give adequate priority to healthcare needs of the people.

"Governments that remained in power for decades did not prioritise the healthcare needs of the people of the state and left them to fend for themselves. However, we are committed to ensuring that every citizen has access to better and more affordable healthcare. As part of this effort, more than 63 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued in Uttarakhand under the Ayushman scheme, ensuring that people in need can receive medical treatment," the Chief Minister said.