Sennheiser Offers Up To 30% Off On Select Headphones On Amazon This November
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Limited-time offers on MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, HD 560S and ACCENTUM Plus available from 5 to 12 November and from 20 to 30 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn DUBAI, UAE - November 9, 2026 - Sennheiser, the German audio specialist, announced exclusive 11.11 deals followed by White Friday Sale on their standout headphones from its consumer audio range. Exclusive offers are available to UAE customers on Amazon from 5 to 12 November and again from 20 to 30 November 2026, with discounts of up to 30%. Designed for music lovers, gamers, professionals, and frequent travellers, the promotions provide an ideal opportunity to upgrade your listening experience with Sennheiser's premium sound. Featured 11.11 and White Friday Sale Deals Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless | AED 749 – Sennheiser's flagship wireless headphone combines signature sound with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that adjusts to the listener's surroundings. Up to 60 hours of battery life, clear call performance, and a lightweight folding design make it suited to long-haul travel and daily commuting. Click here to buy. Sennheiser HD 560S | AED 499 – An open-back, over-ear headphone engineered for accurate, natural reproduction. The HD 560S is designed for critical listening, home studio work and immersive gaming, and delivers a wide soundstage with detailed audio. Click here to buy. Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless (Black) | AED 465 – ACCENTUM Plus pairs Adaptive Hybrid ANC with up to 50 hours of playback, a quick-charge feature, intuitive touch controls and sound personalization through the Sennheiser Smart Control app. It is an accessible entry point to premium Sennheiser wireless listening. Click here to buy. Offer Details
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Duration: 5–12 November 2026 and 20 – 30 November 2026
Channel: Online, exclusively on Amazon
Market: United Arab Emirates
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