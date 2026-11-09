Sennheiser Offers Up To 30% Off On Select Headphones On Amazon This November

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Limited-time offers on MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, HD 560S and ACCENTUM Plus available from 5 to 12 November and from 20 to 30 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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- Sennheiser, the German audio specialist, announced exclusive 11.11 deals followed by White Friday Sale on their standout headphones from its consumer audio range. Exclusive offers are available to UAE customers on Amazon fromand again fromwith discounts of. Designed for music lovers, gamers, professionals, and frequent travellers, the promotions provide an ideal opportunity to upgrade your listening experience with Sennheiser's premium sound.

Sennheiser's flagship wireless headphone combines signature sound with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that adjusts to the listener's surroundings. Up to 60 hours of battery life, clear call performance, and a lightweight folding design make it suited to long-haul travel and daily commuting.

An open-back, over-ear headphone engineered for accurate, natural reproduction. The HD 560S is designed for critical listening, home studio work and immersive gaming, and delivers a wide soundstage with detailed audio.

ACCENTUM Plus pairs Adaptive Hybrid ANC with up to 50 hours of playback, a quick-charge feature, intuitive touch controls and sound personalization through the Sennheiser Smart Control app. It is an accessible entry point to premium Sennheiser wireless listening.

Duration: 5–12 November 2026 and 20 – 30 November 2026 Channel: Online, exclusively on Amazon Market: United Arab Emirates

Sonova Consumer Hearing offers premium headphones and hearables – primarily in

the true wireless segment – as well as audiophile headphones, hearing solutions and

soundbars under the Sennheiser brand. The business is part of the Sonova Group, a

global leader in innovative hearing care solutions with headquarters in Switzerland

and more than 17,000 employees worldwide.

Urvashi Kadam

WhatsApp: +971503570206

Kim LaurenWhatsApp: +971563840215...