Family's Diwali Journey Ends In Tragedy As Bolero Kills Four Motorcycle Riders In Rajasthan's Jalore

Four people riding a motorcycle were killed after a Bolero collided with them in Rajasthan's Jalore district. Three of those killed belonged to the same family.

Three people died on the spot, while a seriously injured woman died during treatment at a hospital. The accident occurred at 7 pm near Dhanta village in the Sanchore police station area.

Sanchore station house officer Nemaram said all four motorcycle riders were travelling home to celebrate Diwali. During this time, a speeding Bolero collided with their motorcycle in Dhanta village.

Jiyaram Dhetarwal, 65, a resident of Pur, Ramlal Siyak, 50, a resident of Dawal, and eight-year-old Kuldeep died on the spot. A woman named Shami was seriously injured. She was taken to Sanchore Hospital. After first aid, she was referred to Palanpur Hospital in Gujarat in view of her critical condition. She died during treatment there.

Shami was travelling home to Pur on the motorcycle with her father-in-law Jiyaram, her father Ramlal and her son Kuldeep.

A crowd of villagers gathered at the scene after the accident. On receiving information, police from Sanchore police station arrived and arranged for the injured to be taken to hospital. Questions were also raised over the ambulance failing to reach the scene on time.

The bodies of all three deceased were kept in the mortuary of Sanchore Hospital. On receiving information about the accident, relatives and villagers reached the hospital. The incident has cast a pall of mourning over the area.