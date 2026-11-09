Man Killed, One Injured In Noida After Dispute Over Scooter Collision

Man Killed in Noida Following Scooter Dispute

A 25-year-old man died, and another was left injured after a minor dispute over a scooter collision turned aggressive near the Naya Bans village within the jurisdiction of the Phase 1 Police Station, police said. The deceased, identified as Amit, was sitting with a group of four others: Shivam, Yashpal, Akash, and Vinod, in a local park on late Sunday night. As the group was leaving on a scooter, the vehicle accidentally brushed against the foot of a bystander who was celebrating a friend's birthday in the park.

According to the police, the quarrel quickly turned violent as both groups clashed. During the altercation, 25-year-old Amit sustained a critical head injury, while Shivam also suffered serious head trauma. Following the incident, friends present at the scene took the injured individuals to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Amit dead. Shivam was subsequently referred to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment and is currently out of danger, police said.

Police Investigation and Additional Incidents

The Phase 1 Police conducted inquest proceedings (panchnama) for the deceased and sent Amit's body for a post-mortem examination. Based on a formal complaint filed by the victim's group, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law. The officials asserted that four dedicated police teams have been constituted to investigate the case. The arrest of the accused will be ensured shortly, police said. Further details are awaited in the case.

Meanwhile, at least two people were killed, and 42 others hospitalised after a passenger bus overturned at the Zero Point on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Monday. Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Department personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, evacuating passengers from the overturned bus. Ambulances were also deployed to transport the injured to nearby hospitals. (ANI)

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