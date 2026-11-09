White House Deputy Chief Walters Exits After Wiles Is Replaced
(MENAFN) Richard Walters, a White House deputy chief of staff, is leaving the Trump administration days after Donald Trump swapped out chief of staff Susie Wiles for Stephen Miller, US media reported Sunday.
Walters, a longtime ally of Wiles, is one of the first senior officials to depart since the leadership change was announced Friday, according to a US broadcaster.
Miller confirmed the exit in a statement to that broadcaster, crediting Walters for his work in the administration and saying he would keep backing Trump’s agenda from outside the White House.
“Richard has been an invaluable member of the White House and has helped deliver some of the administration’s biggest victories,” Miller said.
“While he will be leaving us, Richard will continue to help from the outside as we continue to work with all of our strength to deliver for President Trump and his courageous fight to Save America,” he added.
Walters previously served as chief of staff of the Republican National Committee and held senior roles on Trump’s presidential campaigns.
On Friday, Trump announced that Miller, a longtime adviser and a key architect of his immigration policies, would take over as chief of staff starting Monday. Wiles, the first woman to hold the post, is moving to Trump’s political operation.
The shake-up comes after Republicans lost Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress.
Walters, a longtime ally of Wiles, is one of the first senior officials to depart since the leadership change was announced Friday, according to a US broadcaster.
Miller confirmed the exit in a statement to that broadcaster, crediting Walters for his work in the administration and saying he would keep backing Trump’s agenda from outside the White House.
“Richard has been an invaluable member of the White House and has helped deliver some of the administration’s biggest victories,” Miller said.
“While he will be leaving us, Richard will continue to help from the outside as we continue to work with all of our strength to deliver for President Trump and his courageous fight to Save America,” he added.
Walters previously served as chief of staff of the Republican National Committee and held senior roles on Trump’s presidential campaigns.
On Friday, Trump announced that Miller, a longtime adviser and a key architect of his immigration policies, would take over as chief of staff starting Monday. Wiles, the first woman to hold the post, is moving to Trump’s political operation.
The shake-up comes after Republicans lost Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress.
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