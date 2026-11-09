Millions Displaced, Thousands More Flee Darfur Villages
(MENAFN) Roughly 2,510 people have abandoned five villages in North Darfur as security deteriorates, with the majority of families escaping across the border into Chad, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported Sunday.
The exodus took place in Um Baru locality, where the IOM said conditions remain volatile.
It is the latest in a string of displacement waves there. Between Oct. 29 and 31, 1,150 people fled four villages in the same locality, according to earlier IOM figures. That followed the flight of 895 residents from three villages earlier in October.
In a separate incident, 115 people left Al-Farshaya village in Dilling locality, South Kordofan, on Saturday, the agency said. Most of those families relocated to other areas within the locality.
The IOM and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) had already cautioned in a joint statement that acute funding shortfalls could strip millions of war-displaced Sudanese of emergency shelter and essential household supplies.
About 8.6 million people are still displaced inside Sudan, and more than 4.6 million have crossed into other countries, the two agencies said.
Fighting has escalated across North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan since last year. The war pitting Sudan’s army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in April 2023 and has killed tens of thousands of people while uprooting millions.
The exodus took place in Um Baru locality, where the IOM said conditions remain volatile.
It is the latest in a string of displacement waves there. Between Oct. 29 and 31, 1,150 people fled four villages in the same locality, according to earlier IOM figures. That followed the flight of 895 residents from three villages earlier in October.
In a separate incident, 115 people left Al-Farshaya village in Dilling locality, South Kordofan, on Saturday, the agency said. Most of those families relocated to other areas within the locality.
The IOM and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) had already cautioned in a joint statement that acute funding shortfalls could strip millions of war-displaced Sudanese of emergency shelter and essential household supplies.
About 8.6 million people are still displaced inside Sudan, and more than 4.6 million have crossed into other countries, the two agencies said.
Fighting has escalated across North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan since last year. The war pitting Sudan’s army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in April 2023 and has killed tens of thousands of people while uprooting millions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment