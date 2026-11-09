Yemen Army Claims 267 Houthi Fighters Hit in 992 Operations
(MENAFN) Yemen’s army said Sunday that 992 operations against Houthi forces had killed, wounded or driven off about 267 fighters and commanders, while separately confirming the deaths of nine of its own officers.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said preliminary field reports also showed 97 military vehicles and weapons destroyed or damaged.
In a statement on the US social media platform X, al-Nuzaili said the operations comprised 19 airstrikes, 29 drone strikes and 944 artillery and rocket attacks on Houthi positions, reinforcements and military equipment.
Al-Nuzaili reported advances in Al-Jawf province and on the southern and southwestern fronts but did not say which positions had been taken. He said fighting was continuing in Marib and Taiz.
The Houthi group did not immediately comment on the army’s statement.
Nine officers killed
Earlier Sunday, the army announced that nine officers, among them two field commanders, died during the operation. Their funerals took place in Marib, though the military gave no details on when or where they were killed.
In separate statements, the army reported strikes on Houthi positions and vehicles in Marib and Lahj, claiming casualties but offering no toll.
Saudi Arabia targeted
The Saudi-led coalition said earlier Sunday that it intercepted a Houthi drone and five missiles fired toward the kingdom. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry reported minor damage to an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh from falling debris after an attempted attack, with no casualties.
Escalation since July
The latest surge in fighting between government forces and the Houthis began in July and has left around 10,000 people killed or wounded, according to UN reports.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other areas. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government, setting off years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.
The renewed violence has shattered the relative calm that had held since 2022 and deepened Yemen’s humanitarian and displacement crisis.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said preliminary field reports also showed 97 military vehicles and weapons destroyed or damaged.
In a statement on the US social media platform X, al-Nuzaili said the operations comprised 19 airstrikes, 29 drone strikes and 944 artillery and rocket attacks on Houthi positions, reinforcements and military equipment.
Al-Nuzaili reported advances in Al-Jawf province and on the southern and southwestern fronts but did not say which positions had been taken. He said fighting was continuing in Marib and Taiz.
The Houthi group did not immediately comment on the army’s statement.
Nine officers killed
Earlier Sunday, the army announced that nine officers, among them two field commanders, died during the operation. Their funerals took place in Marib, though the military gave no details on when or where they were killed.
In separate statements, the army reported strikes on Houthi positions and vehicles in Marib and Lahj, claiming casualties but offering no toll.
Saudi Arabia targeted
The Saudi-led coalition said earlier Sunday that it intercepted a Houthi drone and five missiles fired toward the kingdom. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry reported minor damage to an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh from falling debris after an attempted attack, with no casualties.
Escalation since July
The latest surge in fighting between government forces and the Houthis began in July and has left around 10,000 people killed or wounded, according to UN reports.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other areas. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government, setting off years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.
The renewed violence has shattered the relative calm that had held since 2022 and deepened Yemen’s humanitarian and displacement crisis.
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