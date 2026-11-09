Military Personnel March Through Baku Streets For State Flag Day

On November 9, until 1:00 p.m., military personnel are marching along the following routes: Heydar Aliyev Palace – Bulbul Avenue – “Nizami” Cinema Center – Oil Workers' Avenue – Azadliq Square – Marine Terminal, Alley of Martyrs – Flame Towers Complex – Chamberkend Park –“Icherisheher” Metro Station – Icheri Sheher Fortress Gate – Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater, Azneft Roundabout – Bahram Gur Monument, Narimanov Monument – Central Park – Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater – Winter Park – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Central Bank –“28 Mall” Shopping Center, “Olimpik Star” Sports and Entertainment Center – Samad Vurgun Street – Officers' Park – Baku State Circus – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Imadeddin Nasimi Monument – Oil Workers' Avenue, G. Musabekov Park – Abdurrahim Bey Hagverdiyev Street – Huseyn Javid Avenue – Huseyn Javid Park – Parliament Avenue – Alley of the Martyrs.

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