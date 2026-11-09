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Military Personnel March Through Baku Streets For State Flag Day


Date: 2026-11-09 02:46:52

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. According to a plan approved by the Minister of Defense, parades accompanied by military bands are taking place on the central streets, avenues, and squares of Baku in observance of November 9, State Flag Day.

On November 9, until 1:00 p.m., military personnel are marching along the following routes: Heydar Aliyev Palace – Bulbul Avenue – “Nizami” Cinema Center – Oil Workers' Avenue – Azadliq Square – Marine Terminal, Alley of Martyrs – Flame Towers Complex – Chamberkend Park –“Icherisheher” Metro Station – Icheri Sheher Fortress Gate – Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater, Azneft Roundabout – Bahram Gur Monument, Narimanov Monument – Central Park – Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater – Winter Park – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Central Bank –“28 Mall” Shopping Center, “Olimpik Star” Sports and Entertainment Center – Samad Vurgun Street – Officers' Park – Baku State Circus – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Imadeddin Nasimi Monument – Oil Workers' Avenue, G. Musabekov Park – Abdurrahim Bey Hagverdiyev Street – Huseyn Javid Avenue – Huseyn Javid Park – Parliament Avenue – Alley of the Martyrs.

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Trend News Agency

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