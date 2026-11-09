Kazakhstan Signs $108M Oilseed Export Deals At China Import Expo

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakh oilseed processing companies have signed export agreements worth a total of $108 million at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, the country's Ministry of Agriculture said.

Nine domestic oilseed processing companies presented their products at Kazakhstan's national pavilion under the coordination of the National Association of Oilseed Processors (NAOP).

According to the association, the exhibition provides an effective platform for strengthening business ties, finding new partners and expanding trade and economic cooperation with China.

"We have been presenting our oilseed products at this exhibition for the fourth consecutive year, finding new partners and signing contracts," the association said.

Alexander Yashkov, Executive Director of the National Association of Oilseed Processors, presented the development prospects of Kazakhstan's oilseed processing industry and its export potential.

According to Yashkov, the sector has maintained steady growth. Over the past five seasons, physical exports of Kazakh oilseed products have increased fivefold. In the 2025/2026 season, shipments exceeded 1.8 million tons, while export revenues reached $1.233 billion, also marking a fivefold increase.

Kazakhstan currently exports oilseed products to more than 20 countries, including China, Central Asian states, the European Union and the Middle East. China ranks as the second-largest importer of Kazakh products and remains one of the key destinations for the country's oilseed exports.

Over the past five seasons, export revenues from Kazakh vegetable oils, oilseed meals and oilcakes supplied to China have increased by $385 million, reaching $438 million.

"Kazakh oilseed products are in high demand in China, as confirmed by annual contracts worth millions of dollars. The size of the Chinese market offers considerable potential for further expanding cooperation with Chinese partners. In the current season, China's combined imports of vegetable oils, oilseed meals and oilcakes are estimated at 16 million tons," Yashkov said.