Premier Movers Celebrates Six Years As Jacksonville's Trusted Full-Service Movers With More Than 2,000 Clients

premier logo

Jacksonville moving company marks six years with upfront pricing, dedicated move coordinators and specialty moves from the Beaches to St. Augustine.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Movers Marks Six Years Serving Jacksonville With Transparent Pricing, Dedicated Move Coordinators and Specialty Moving Services Across Northeast FloridaJacksonville moving company has completed moves for more than 2,000 clients since 2020 and holds a 4.8-star Google rating, serving homes and businesses from the Beaches to St. AugustineJACKSONVILLE, Fla., November 9, 2026 – Premier Movers is a licensed and insured moving company based on Jacksonville's Southside. This year it marks six years of serving households and businesses across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida. Since it was founded in 2020, the company has helped more than 2,000 clients relocate and has earned a 4.8-star Google rating. That growth has come from a simple approach: upfront pricing, careful handling, and a single point of contact for every move.Premier Movers is the public name of Premier Movers & Junk Hauling LLC, led by CEO Roger LaRue. The company was built around one idea. Customers should know exactly what they are paying for and who to call before moving day arrives. Every move starts with a free, detailed estimate. Local moves are priced by the hour based on crew size and how much is being moved, and customers pay only for the services they choose. Premier Movers does not charge hidden fees, and it lists packing materials separately from packing labor so customers can review every cost before they book.Each customer is assigned a dedicated move coordinator. The coordinator builds the moving plan around the customer's timeline and budget, handles schedule changes, and keeps the customer updated from the first quote to the last box. The company's planning process covers inventory, stairs, elevators, parking, gates and long carries ahead of time. Crews arrive knowing the route and the final placement plan for every room.Full-Service and Specialty Moving Under One RoofPremier Movers offers a full range of residential and commercial services:Local moving across Jacksonville and Duval CountyLong-distance moving for routes beyond the Jacksonville areaResidential moving for apartments, condominiums, townhomes and housesCommercial and office moving, scheduled after hours or on a set timeline to limit business downtimeFull, partial and fragile-item packing servicesSenior and downsizing movesLabor-only moving supportHot tub moving with specialty equipment and trained crewsSafe and piano moving for unusually heavy itemsStorage coordination for short-term and long-term needsThe company's flexible service levels let customers choose anything from full-service packing and moving to labor-only help. Premier Movers also offers discounts for off-peak dates and flexible scheduling. It recommends booking two to four weeks ahead during peak season, but it regularly takes on last-minute and same-week moves when crews are available.Serving Jacksonville and Northeast FloridaFrom its Southside base, Premier Movers serves communities across the region, including:Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra and Ponte Vedra BeachMandarin, Baymeadows, St. Johns, Fruit Cove and NocateeOrange Park, Fleming Island, Middleburg and LakesideSt. Augustine, Fernandina Beach and YuleePalm Coast and GainesvilleLicensed, Insured and VerifiablePremier Movers holds Florida Mover Registration IM 3668 and USDOT Number 3914973, and it is fully insured. Every crew member is background checked, uniformed and trained. Customers can look up the company's credentials through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the FMCSA SAFER Company Snapshot.Customer reviews often mention on-time crews, careful wrapping and furniture protection, and final prices that matched the original estimate. Several reviews also describe the company's experience with hot tubs and its ability to complete rush moves within 72 hours.Premier Movers accepts credit cards, debit cards and cash. The office is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To request a free estimate, residents and businesses can visit premiermoversjax/get-a-quote or call 904-666-0423.About Premier MoversPremier Movers is a Jacksonville, Florida moving company founded in 2020 and operated by Premier Movers & Junk Hauling LLC under the leadership of CEO Roger LaRue. The company provides local, long-distance, residential, commercial, packing and specialty moving services, including hot tub and safe moving, to households and businesses throughout Northeast Florida. Premier Movers is licensed (FL IM 3668, USDOT 3914973), fully insured, and staffed by trained, background-checked crews. Each customer works with a dedicated move coordinator. For more information, visit .Media ContactPremier MoversPhone: 904-666-0423Email:...

Roger LaRue

Premier Movers

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Premier Movers Celebrates Six Years as Jacksonville's Trusted Full-Service Movers With More Than 2,000 Clients News Provided By Rotate Digital November 09, 2026, 07:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.