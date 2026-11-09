Rad Web Hosting Announces Fossil-Free Internet By 2030 Manifesto, Commits 1% Of Revenue To Carbon Removal

Rad Web Hosting reveals it's manifesto for fossil-free internet by 2030, anchored by 7 points of emphasis.

Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of cloud services.

Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2014.

Web hosting and cloud provider outlines sustainability commitments, including 100% renewable-powered data centers, carbon-offsets and investments in solar.

- Scott Claeys, CEO of Rad Web HostingDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rad Web Hosting, a provider of web hosting, virtual private servers (VPS), dedicated servers, and cloud solutions, today announced its Fossil-Free Internet by 2030 Manifesto, a comprehensive environmental commitment designed to advance the transition toward sustainable digital infrastructure and reduce the hosting industry's dependence on fossil fuels.The initiative formalizes the company's existing renewable energy practices while establishing environmental requirements for future infrastructure expansion, continued financial support for carbon removal, and a long-term strategy to invest in independent solar electricity generation and energy storage.At the center of the manifesto is Rad Web Hosting's commitment to supporting a future in which internet infrastructure can operate without relying on fossil fuel energy.Building on an Existing Renewable Energy FoundationRad Web Hosting confirmed that 100% of the data centers it currently occupies are powered through renewable energy arrangements, establishing a foundation for its broader sustainability objectives.The company recognizes, however, that renewable energy procurement and continuous fossil-free electricity operation are not necessarily equivalent. Its long-term strategy includes pursuing greater transparency into electricity sourcing and progressing toward verifiable, around-the-clock fossil-free energy use."The internet has become essential infrastructure for modern society, but the energy required to power that infrastructure carries environmental responsibilities," said Scott Claeys, CEO of Rad Web Hosting. "We believe the hosting industry has an obligation to demonstrate that technological innovation, dependable infrastructure, and environmental stewardship can advance together."Committing 1% of Total Revenue to Carbon RemovalAs part of its environmental strategy, Rad Web Hosting has committed a minimum of 1% of its total revenue to carbon removal initiatives.Unlike commitments calculated from profits, the company's contribution is based on total revenue, allowing its absolute financial support for carbon removal to scale alongside business growth.Rad Web Hosting will review the contribution percentage annually to evaluate opportunities for increasing its commitment when financially sustainable.The company emphasized that its carbon removal contributions are intended to complement-not replace-efforts to reduce operational emissions and transition toward fossil-free energy.Establishing Fossil-Free Requirements for Future Data CentersOne of the manifesto's central commitments establishes a strict environmental requirement for future infrastructure expansion.All new data center locations must demonstrate 100% fossil-free electricity operation before Rad Web Hosting occupies the facilities.This requirement will guide the company's decisions regarding new geographic markets, hosting regions, and data center partnerships.By incorporating fossil-free electricity requirements into its infrastructure selection process, Rad Web Hosting intends to ensure that future growth remains consistent with its environmental objectives.The company also plans to seek credible documentation of energy sourcing and operational practices from prospective data center partners.Pursuing Independent Solar Energy Generation and StorageLooking beyond renewable energy procurement, Rad Web Hosting announced a long-term strategy focused on supporting independent solar electricity generation and energy storage infrastructure.The initiative envisions progressively replacing externally procured renewable electricity with energy generated through company-supported solar installations and associated battery storage systems.Potential investments include solar photovoltaic installations, battery energy storage, and energy management systems designed to improve the availability and utilization of clean electricity.While the company has not established a deployment schedule or generation capacity target for these projects, it identified independent clean energy infrastructure as a strategic long-term priority."Our ambition extends beyond purchasing renewable electricity," the company stated in its manifesto. "We envision a future in which we take an increasingly active role in generating and storing the clean energy that supports our digital infrastructure."Seven Commitments Guiding the Path to 2030Rad Web Hosting's manifesto outlines seven commitments intended to guide its environmental strategy:1.Maintain renewable-powered infrastructure: Preserve renewable electricity sourcing requirements across all currently occupied data centers.2.Advance toward 24/7 fossil-free electricity: Work toward verifiable hourly matching of electricity consumption with fossil-free generation.3.Require fossil-free operation before expansion: Select future facilities only when they can demonstrate compliance with the company's fossil-free electricity requirements.4.Maintain and evaluate carbon removal contributions: Allocate at least 1% of total revenue to carbon removal and review the percentage annually for potential increases.5.Develop independent solar generation and storage: Pursue investments and partnerships that expand the company's role in producing and storing renewable electricity.6.Improve environmental transparency: Seek measurable evidence of energy sourcing, carbon removal contributions, and progress toward the company's objectives.7.Advocate for a fossil-free green hosting industry: Encourage customers, infrastructure providers, and industry partners to adopt stronger environmental standards.Encouraging a More Sustainable Hosting IndustryAs demand for cloud, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, and internet-connected services continues to expand, the energy requirements of digital infrastructure are receiving increasing attention.Rad Web Hosting believes hosting providers can play a meaningful role in accelerating the adoption of renewable electricity, improving infrastructure efficiency, and encouraging data center operators to invest in fossil-free energy systems.The company also recognizes the importance of distinguishing existing environmental achievements from longer-term objectives.Its manifesto calls for clearer reporting, credible verification, and continued evaluation of emerging technologies and energy solutions.A Long-Term Commitment to Responsible Digital GrowthRad Web Hosting's environmental commitments are intended to complement its established mission of providing reliable, secure, and accessible hosting infrastructure.The company believes that improved energy efficiency, renewable power adoption, and responsible capacity planning can support both environmental sustainability and operational performance.Through its Fossil-Free Internet by 2030 Manifesto, Rad Web Hosting is establishing a framework for continued environmental action while encouraging the broader hosting industry to adopt more ambitious sustainability practices."We believe in an internet that connects the world without depending on fossil fuels. We believe in infrastructure that supports progress without sacrificing the planet. And we believe the future of hosting should be cleaner, more accountable, and more sustainable than its past."The complete manifesto is available at:________________________________________About Rad Web HostingRad Web Hosting is a web hosting and cloud provider offering VPS servers, dedicated servers, shared hosting, reseller hosting, and managed hosting solutions.Committed to delivering reliable infrastructure, innovative technology and responsive customer service, Rad Web Hosting has provided services to small businesses worldwide since 2015.

Ron Williams

Rad Web Hosting

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Rad Web Hosting Announces Fossil-Free Internet by 2030 Manifesto, Commits 1% of Revenue to Carbon Removal News Provided By Rad Web Hosting November 09, 2026, 07:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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