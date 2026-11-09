Retired Employee Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Tenkasi District

Tragic Elephant Attack in Tenkasi

A 65-year-old retired government employee was killed in a wild elephant attack at Puliyarai South Medu near Tenkasi in Tenkasi district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Subbaiah Pillai, son of Nayaga Mani, a resident of Puliyarai South Medu. He was reportedly attacked by a wild elephant and trampled to death on the spot.

Local Protest and Allegations

According to locals, wild elephant movement has increased significantly in Puliyarai and surrounding areas over the past few days. The incident has triggered grief and anger among residents. Alleging negligence by the Forest Department, relatives of the deceased and locals staged a road blockade in Puliyarai, demanding action against officials and preventive measures to control wild elephant movement in the area.

Response to Incident

The protesters alleged that despite repeated complaints about elephant movement, the Forest Department had failed to take adequate precautionary and preventive measures, resulting in the death. Following the protest, forest officials and police personnel rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters to pacify them. Tension prevailed in the area due to the road blockade.

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