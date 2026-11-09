'How Is That Thorough Investigation It Baffles Me': Warner Questions Sandpaper Probe, Throws Support Behind Khawaja

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Former Australia opener David Warner has publicly backed Usman Khawaja following the latter's recent revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, endorsing his former teammate's account while questioning the credibility of Cricket Australia's investigation into the episode.

Sharing a video on Instagram about his take on the entire episode, Warner captioned, "Some things are bigger than cricket. This isn't about reopening old wounds. It's about acknowledging that some wounds never properly healed. I stand with my brother Usman Khawaja. Speaking your truth takes courage, especially when people would rather you stay silent. Time passing doesn't replace accountability, and asking questions shouldn't be mistaken for holding grudges. Respect, honesty and accountability. That's all anyone can ask for."

Warner said Khawaja's version of events deserved to be heard without further scrutiny of his decision to speak out eight years later, arguing that greater accountability should instead be demanded from those who conducted the investigation.

"Hi everyone, it's been eight years since I've spoken on this topic and Uzzi, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you've done. It's 100% accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth, it's out there. People wanted to know it, you've come out and said it and now people are saying, 'Why eight years on?' talking about selling a book. This is Usman's story; this is what Usman believes. Uzzi wrote down every single thing from that day on. Uzzi, thank you," Warner said in the video.

He also questioned the manner in which the investigation was conducted, pointing to what he described as a significant omission in the interview process involving Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft. He argued that the absence of Khawaja from the formal questioning raised questions about whether the inquiry had adequately examined all the relevant accounts.

"Now this whole interview process was rushed and botched. Uzzi was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft. Uzzi was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me.

"We're not here to point fingers, and we're not opening up wounds. It's about accountability and transparency, ensuring that the truth is properly examined, and perhaps it's time people stop scrutinising the person, asking for accountability and start asking those responsible for the investigation to provide it.

"Now there was a lot of statements and inaccuracies over the last eight years that were out in the media by people and there was a lot of people who stayed silent," he stated.

The former Australia vice-captain also spoke about the personal consequences of revisiting one of the most controversial episodes in Australian cricket. Warner revealed that Khawaja's latest comments had prompted difficult conversations with his daughters, particularly his 12-year-old Ivy, who wanted to understand the emotional scenes surrounding the scandal and the attention it continues to attract.

"The last couple of days, I've been talking to my daughters, and that's why it's taken me a couple of days to get this out because I've had to tell them exactly what had happened, especially my 12-year-old Ivy. Wanting to know why we're holding her, why there were so many cameras, why we're crying on TV. That was a hard thing to do.

"But one thing I did say is, 'Girls, tell the truth, because lies will eventually get out.' It's a very tough time. This is for everyone in Australia. It's been the question that everyone's been asking. Uzzi, you've said it how it is, it's 100% accurate. It's been a tough time for my family, Steven (Smith) and Cameron no doubt, but this is what needed to come out. I fully support that, Uzzi," Warner concluded.

The 2018 scandal, which involved the use of sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa, resulted in lengthy suspensions for Warner, then captain Steve Smith and Bancroft. Khawaja's renewed account has brought the circumstances surrounding the episode and the subsequent investigation back into public discussion, with Warner's intervention adding another significant voice to the debate.