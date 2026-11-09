Jensen Huang Apologizes for Affair as Nvidia Board Opens Probe
(MENAFN) Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang issued a sweeping public apology Sunday, admitting he was unfaithful to his wife and accepting full responsibility for the personal and professional fallout.
In an email to Nvidia staff, Huang said his conduct had wounded his wife and children and that there was “no excuse” for it.
“I am deeply sorry,” he wrote, taking ownership of the harm to his family and the trust he had shattered.
He voiced regret for failing to return the love, support and loyalty his family had consistently shown him, and said he hoped to earn back their trust and give them room to heal over time.
Huang also turned to employees, board members, business partners and shareholders, conceding he had fallen short of the duties that come with running the company.
“Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life,” he wrote, renewing his commitment to the chipmaker and vowing to work to win back their confidence.
Board launches independent investigation
The email also tackled national security concerns raised in recent news coverage. Huang confirmed that Nvidia’s board of directors has opened an independent investigation, and said he fully backs the process and will cooperate.
He reiterated his dedication to safeguarding Nvidia and supporting US national security, adding that he is proud to be an American.
Closing the message, Huang asked that his family not be held responsible for his personal choices and requested that their privacy be respected.
Classified memo at the center of the controversy
The apology followed a Sunday report by a major US newspaper that Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a classified intelligence memo warning senior Trump administration officials that Huang had formed a close relationship with an alleged Chinese intelligence operative.
The warning was prepared under Rubio’s supervision in the spring and circulated among national security officials with high-level clearances ahead of US President Donald Trump’s bilateral state visit to China in May.
The memo grew out of electronic surveillance of Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia chief. She served as a senior executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company that bought advanced artificial intelligence processors while under federal investigation for illicitly smuggling semiconductors into mainland China.
When intelligence officials sought to unmask an American citizen who appeared in intercepted communications indicating an intimate relationship with her, the review identified that person as Jensen Huang. Counterintelligence agencies concluded that China’s Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang as an operative.
Trump stepped in on China trip
Jensen Huang was initially left off the official business delegation accompanying Trump to China. After media reports drew attention to his absence, Trump intervened personally, arranging for Huang to meet Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska and praising him as “the Great Jensen Huang.”
Trump chose not to impose any restrictions on Huang or the chipmaker, viewing Nvidia’s market dominance as critical to US economic competition and financial markets.
In an email to Nvidia staff, Huang said his conduct had wounded his wife and children and that there was “no excuse” for it.
“I am deeply sorry,” he wrote, taking ownership of the harm to his family and the trust he had shattered.
He voiced regret for failing to return the love, support and loyalty his family had consistently shown him, and said he hoped to earn back their trust and give them room to heal over time.
Huang also turned to employees, board members, business partners and shareholders, conceding he had fallen short of the duties that come with running the company.
“Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life,” he wrote, renewing his commitment to the chipmaker and vowing to work to win back their confidence.
Board launches independent investigation
The email also tackled national security concerns raised in recent news coverage. Huang confirmed that Nvidia’s board of directors has opened an independent investigation, and said he fully backs the process and will cooperate.
He reiterated his dedication to safeguarding Nvidia and supporting US national security, adding that he is proud to be an American.
Closing the message, Huang asked that his family not be held responsible for his personal choices and requested that their privacy be respected.
Classified memo at the center of the controversy
The apology followed a Sunday report by a major US newspaper that Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a classified intelligence memo warning senior Trump administration officials that Huang had formed a close relationship with an alleged Chinese intelligence operative.
The warning was prepared under Rubio’s supervision in the spring and circulated among national security officials with high-level clearances ahead of US President Donald Trump’s bilateral state visit to China in May.
The memo grew out of electronic surveillance of Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia chief. She served as a senior executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company that bought advanced artificial intelligence processors while under federal investigation for illicitly smuggling semiconductors into mainland China.
When intelligence officials sought to unmask an American citizen who appeared in intercepted communications indicating an intimate relationship with her, the review identified that person as Jensen Huang. Counterintelligence agencies concluded that China’s Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang as an operative.
Trump stepped in on China trip
Jensen Huang was initially left off the official business delegation accompanying Trump to China. After media reports drew attention to his absence, Trump intervened personally, arranging for Huang to meet Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska and praising him as “the Great Jensen Huang.”
Trump chose not to impose any restrictions on Huang or the chipmaker, viewing Nvidia’s market dominance as critical to US economic competition and financial markets.
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