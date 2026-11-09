Pope Leo XIV Urges Argentina to Unite, Defend Democracy
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV used his first address on Argentine soil Sunday to call for national unity, the defense of democracy and renewed integrity in public institutions.
Speaking in Spanish at the Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires, the pontiff addressed President Javier Milei, his full Cabinet, legislative leaders, provincial governors, Supreme Court justices and the diplomatic corps. He framed the country’s deep social and economic struggles in terms of dialogue and reconciliation.
The pope insisted that economic systems must serve people, not the reverse.
“The economy should be at the service of the person, and not the person at the service of the economy,” he said.
He also issued a pointed warning about illicit networks and graft.
“Organized crime, human trafficking networks, the smuggling of arms and drugs as well as corruption damage social coexistence, fuel violence, and divert resources necessary for the common good,” he said.
Confronting these threats, the pope stressed, demands coordinated state action built on strong institutions.
“This strength also depends on the personal integrity of those entrusted with the responsibility to govern, for corruption erodes citizens’ trust in their institutions.”
Though he stopped short of direct political accusations, the pontiff clearly alluded to Argentina’s polarized climate and to the toll of sweeping austerity measures that have hit retirees, people with disabilities, education, culture and scientific research.
He wove national heritage into his remarks, citing Argentina’s history, culture, natural resources and human potential. He invoked literary touchstones such as Martin Fierro and Jorge Luis Borges, along with the tango and the singer, songwriter, composer and actor Carlos Gardel.
The most resonant moment, drawing widespread applause, centered on accepting others “who think differently.”
“Democracy is also strengthened through our daily conduct in public life: in a willingness to listen, in the careful use of language, in the patient pursuit of consensus, and in the ability to recognize those who think differently as fellow countrymen with whom we share a common destiny.”
The speech capped a packed first day after the pope’s arrival from Uruguay. Earlier stops included the Casa Rosada, a private meeting with Milei and a ceremony in which he received the keys to the City of Buenos Aires.
The pontiff also reflected on the personal and spiritual weight of visiting the homeland of his predecessor.
“For twelve years, the universal Church listened to the voice of an Argentine pontiff who carried with him -- in his memory and in his heart -- the places, the people and the faith he received here,” he shared, drawing another wave of unanimous applause at the mention of Pope Francis.
Speaking in Spanish at the Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires, the pontiff addressed President Javier Milei, his full Cabinet, legislative leaders, provincial governors, Supreme Court justices and the diplomatic corps. He framed the country’s deep social and economic struggles in terms of dialogue and reconciliation.
The pope insisted that economic systems must serve people, not the reverse.
“The economy should be at the service of the person, and not the person at the service of the economy,” he said.
He also issued a pointed warning about illicit networks and graft.
“Organized crime, human trafficking networks, the smuggling of arms and drugs as well as corruption damage social coexistence, fuel violence, and divert resources necessary for the common good,” he said.
Confronting these threats, the pope stressed, demands coordinated state action built on strong institutions.
“This strength also depends on the personal integrity of those entrusted with the responsibility to govern, for corruption erodes citizens’ trust in their institutions.”
Though he stopped short of direct political accusations, the pontiff clearly alluded to Argentina’s polarized climate and to the toll of sweeping austerity measures that have hit retirees, people with disabilities, education, culture and scientific research.
He wove national heritage into his remarks, citing Argentina’s history, culture, natural resources and human potential. He invoked literary touchstones such as Martin Fierro and Jorge Luis Borges, along with the tango and the singer, songwriter, composer and actor Carlos Gardel.
The most resonant moment, drawing widespread applause, centered on accepting others “who think differently.”
“Democracy is also strengthened through our daily conduct in public life: in a willingness to listen, in the careful use of language, in the patient pursuit of consensus, and in the ability to recognize those who think differently as fellow countrymen with whom we share a common destiny.”
The speech capped a packed first day after the pope’s arrival from Uruguay. Earlier stops included the Casa Rosada, a private meeting with Milei and a ceremony in which he received the keys to the City of Buenos Aires.
The pontiff also reflected on the personal and spiritual weight of visiting the homeland of his predecessor.
“For twelve years, the universal Church listened to the voice of an Argentine pontiff who carried with him -- in his memory and in his heart -- the places, the people and the faith he received here,” he shared, drawing another wave of unanimous applause at the mention of Pope Francis.
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