Uzbekistan Targets 500,000 Tons Of Copper Production By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to increase its annual copper production to 500,000 tons by 2030, up from the planned 300,000 tons, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a visit to NURA Electric in Tashkent Region on Monday.

The announcement was published on the official channel of Sherzod Asadov, the president's press secretary.

Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan had commissioned its third copper processing plant this year, which is expected to increase annual production to 300,000 tons. The country now aims to raise output further to 500,000 tons by 2030.

He also announced plans to implement projects worth $450 billion with international partners over the next decade, which are expected to create a substantial market for electrical engineering products.

The president noted that Uzbekistan is expanding solar and wind power generation, developing energy storage facilities and undertaking large-scale construction projects across the regions.

He stressed the importance of combining the country's copper and critical mineral reserves, skilled workforce and investment opportunities with new technologies and innovative solutions to develop the electrical engineering industry.

Copper is an essential raw material for the electrical engineering industry because of its high electrical conductivity, durability, and corrosion resistance. It is widely used in power cables, transformers, electric motors, generators, and other electrical equipment.

Growing investment in power generation, grid infrastructure, renewable energy, and energy storage is expected to support long-term demand for copper, making increased domestic production strategically important for Uzbekistan's industrial development.