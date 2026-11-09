European Energy A/S: Sells 50 Percent Of 323 MW Danish Solar Portfolio To Sampension
European Energy A/S sells 50 percent of 323 MW Danish solar portfolio to Sampension.
Today EE PV Holding ApS, a company wholly owned by European Energy A/S, signed an agreement for the sale of 50 percent of Holsted Solar Park P/S and its general partner. The company owns the Glejbjerg (148 MW) and Holsted (175 MW) solar parks in Denmark, both in operation, and a planned 87 MW battery energy storage system. The buyers are Sampension Livsforsikring A/S, Pensionskassen for Jordbrugsakademikere og Dyrlæger, Pensionskassen for Teknikum- og Diplomingeniører and Pensionskassen Arkitekter & Designere.
Subject to customary conditions, including merger control, closing is expected in December 2026.
The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations: ...
This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).
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