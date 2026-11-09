MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 14/2026 (09.11.2026)

European Energy A/S sells 50 percent of 323 MW Danish solar portfolio to Sampension.

Today EE PV Holding ApS, a company wholly owned by European Energy A/S, signed an agreement for the sale of 50 percent of Holsted Solar Park P/S and its general partner. The company owns the Glejbjerg (148 MW) and Holsted (175 MW) solar parks in Denmark, both in operation, and a planned 87 MW battery energy storage system. The buyers are Sampension Livsforsikring A/S, Pensionskassen for Jordbrugsakademikere og Dyrlæger, Pensionskassen for Teknikum- og Diplomingeniører and Pensionskassen Arkitekter & Designere.

Subject to customary conditions, including merger control, closing is expected in December 2026.

The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations: ...

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).