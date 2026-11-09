Exor Press Release - Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 9 November 2026 EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the“Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 26 October 2026 (the“Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe: EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 2 November 2026 24,755 71.58 1,771,889.70 3 November 2026 25,808 72.71 1,876,518.40 4 November 2026 24,250 73.55 1,783,510.95 5 November 2026 24,000 74.34 1,784,155.15 6 November 2026 24,700 72.55 1,791,969.85 TOTAL 123,513 9,008,044.05

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 2 November 2026 15,105 71.56 1,080,939.70 3 November 2026 14,392 72.72 1,046,526.55 4 November 2026 24,250 73.55 1,783,561.70 5 November 2026 24,000 74.33 1,783,968.10 6 November 2026 24,500 72.55 1,777,352.50 TOTAL 102,247 7,472,348.55

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 2 November 2026 5,671 71.46 405,250.00 3 November 2026 4,828 72.65 350,731.70 TOTAL 10,499 755,981.70

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 2 November 2026 4,269 71.67 305,973.65 3 November 2026 4,072 72.30 294,386.45 TOTAL 8,341 600,360.10

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the Second Tranche is approximately €36 million for a total amount of 499,620 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 9 November 2026, the Company held in total 7,319,092 ordinary shares in treasury (3.52% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.08% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment

Exor Press Release - W46-26 Buyback