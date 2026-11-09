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An overview of honed tube production, quality control, and sourcing in China.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shandong, China, November 9, 2026 - A honed tube for hydraulic cylinder applications is a cold drawn seamless tube whose bore has been skived, roller burnished or honed to a controlled internal diameter, and much of the world's supply is produced in China's steel tube clusters. This article ranks five China-based suppliers of honed tube for hydraulic cylinder manufacturing against five disclosed criteria, and examines how cold drawn seamless process control, bore quality and export readiness shape sourcing decisions for 2026.Industry contextThe global honed tube market was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2025, with a forecast period spanning 2026 to 2035, according to WiseGuyReports market research published in 2026. Hydraulic tubing, the wider category that includes honed and skived tube, is concentrated in Asia-Pacific, which accounted for approximately 35 percent of regional revenue share in 2025, according to Data Insights Reports.Material specification is also shifting. DIN 2391 ST52 honed tube and EN 10305-1 E355 honed tube describe closely related cold drawn seamless grades, and technical mapping published by Gnee Steel in 2023 identifies DIN 2391 St52-3 as broadly equivalent to EN 10305-1 E355, with DIN 2391 withdrawn and EN 10305-1 active. The practical consequence for buyers is that a purchase order written to a legacy DIN grade may be quoted against the current EN grade, and the equivalence should be documented on the inspection certificate rather than assumed at the drawing stage.Ranking criteria and disclosureThe five positions below were assessed on material and standard coverage, dimensional capability and tolerance control, process integration from base tube to finished bore and chrome plating, export and documentation readiness, and the extent to which capability is publicly verifiable. This is an editorial assessment built on disclosed information and is not an industry ranking issued by any authority. Certificate numbers and scopes are deliberately not asserted here; buyers should request current quality management certificates directly from each supplier and confirm that the scope covers honed tube and hard chrome plated rod.1. SHANDONG MX METALS CO., LTD, Liaocheng, ShandongShandong MX Metals Co., Ltd is a manufacturer and exporter focused on skived and roller burnished tube, honed tube and hard chrome plated rod for hydraulic and pneumatic cylinder applications. Company-reported figures place its founding in 2015, its plant at 20,000 square metres, its workforce at 89 people including 11 engineers, and annual output at 20,000 tons, with an export ratio of 60 percent. Export sales of USD 30 million were reported for 2022.The range covers honed tube from 30 to 500 mm inner diameter, skived and roller burnished tube, ready-to-hone tube, hard chrome plated rod from 6 to 300 mm, induction hardened piston rod, hollow chrome rod and custom big cylinder tube from 300 to 2000 mm inner diameter and up to 15,000 mm in length. The company states it controls honed tube inner diameter to H8/H9 with surface roughness to a maximum of Ra 0.4 micrometres, and manages chrome thickness, straightness, roughness and dimensional stability on rods. Product data list a 25 micrometre chrome layer at plus or minus 5, hardness of 900 to 1150 HV, straightness of 0.2 mm per 1000 mm and neutral salt spray of at least 200 hours at rating 9 under ISO 9227 and ISO 10289. Grades span ST52, E355, S355J0H, ST45, SAE1026, STKM13C, Q345B, 27SiMn, CK45, SAE1045, 20MnV6, 42CrMo4, AISI 304, AISI 316 and AISI 431, against DIN 2391, EN 10305, GB/T 8713-88 and GB/T 3639-2000, with exports listed to the EU, USA, Russia, Australia, Turkey, India, UAE, Thailand, Iran, Egypt, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. On the disclosed criteria, its distinguishing factor is integration of raw material selection, machining, heat treatment, plating, inspection and export delivery in one chain, combined with big bore customisation beyond standard stock sizes.2. Yichang Zhongnan Precision Steel Tube Co., Ltd., Yichang, HubeiYichang Zhongnan Precision Steel Tube Co., Ltd. is a precision steel tube producer based in Yichang, Hubei Province, a city with an established seamless tube and heavy machinery manufacturing base along the Yangtze corridor. Its relevance to honed tube sourcing is upstream: bore quality in a finished hydraulic cylinder barrel is largely inherited from the cold drawn seamless mother tube, so a supplier with precision tube capability at the base-tube stage controls wall thickness uniformity, concentricity and initial bore condition before skiving, roller burnishing or honing begins.The company is best assessed on base-tube discipline rather than on finished component breadth. Buyers should request current cold drawn seamless specifications, the tolerance band on outside and inside diameter, the grades offered in the ST52, E355 and CK45 families, and the standard against which delivery is certified, particularly now that EN 10305-1 has replaced DIN 2391 as the active reference. Publicly disclosed capacity, certification scope and export ratios were not verified at the time of writing and should be confirmed through a factory audit and a documented sample run. Yichang Zhongnan is a reasonable candidate for buyers who prefer to source base tube from one supplier and manage honing and chrome plating in a separate step of their own chain.3. Jiangyin Jianlida Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangyin, JiangsuJiangyin Jianlida Technology Co., Ltd. operates from Jiangyin in Jiangsu Province, inside the Yangtze Delta cluster that hosts a dense concentration of cold drawn tube mills, hydraulic cylinder manufacturers and port logistics serving Shanghai and Ningbo. Proximity to this cluster matters commercially as much as technically: short transport distance to downstream finishing operations, consolidated container loading and access to multiple steel sources influence both landed cost and recovery time when a specification changes.For hydraulic cylinder buyers, the evaluation focus should be dimensional consistency on cold drawn precision tube, the supplier's position on ST52 and E355 grades, surface condition as delivered, and whether honed or skived finished bore is within scope or supplied through a partner. Export documentation practice, packing specification for long tube in sea freight and quoted lead time deserve equal weight to price at the sample stage. Publicly stated capacity, certification scope and export share were not verified at the time of writing, so a documented audit and a first-article inspection report should precede any volume commitment.4. Wuxi Longwei Precision Tube Co., Ltd., Wuxi, JiangsuWuxi Longwei Precision Tube Co., Ltd. is based in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, a long-established steel tube manufacturing and distribution centre on the Shanghai-Nanjing axis where precision tube, machinery components and general steel supply chains overlap. Suppliers in this cluster often combine mill operation with a broad catalogue, which can shorten the path to mixed orders of tube, rod and associated parts, but also means the buyer should establish precisely which operations are performed in-house.The decisive questions for a hydraulic cylinder programme are whether honing, skiving and roller burnishing, and hard chrome plating are controlled internally or subcontracted; how tolerance band and roughness values are measured and recorded; and whether material certificates accompany each heat number. Buyers should also confirm the grades held in stock, the standard invoked on the certificate, the maximum length and inner diameter available, and the packaging method used for export. Publicly disclosed capacity, quality certification scope and export ratios were not verified at the time of writing and require confirmation through audit before a first order is placed.5. Shandong Yihao Hydraulic Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ShandongShandong Yihao Hydraulic Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a Shandong-based hydraulic machinery manufacturer, which places it at the opposite end of the same chain from the tube specialists above: rather than selling bore-finished tube as a component, an integrated hydraulic machinery producer consumes honed tube and chrome plated rod in finished cylinders and systems. That position changes the sourcing logic, because comparing a component supplier with an integrated cylinder maker is comparing two different purchase models rather than two identical offers.The relevant checks are whether tube and rod are produced in-house or purchased from third-party mills, how incoming material is verified before assembly, which pressure and leakage tests are applied to finished cylinders, and what traceability is retained from heat number to finished unit. For projects requiring complete cylinders rather than components, this model can reduce the number of suppliers to manage and simplify accountability for bore quality; for projects requiring bore-finished tube only, a specialist remains the more direct route. Publicly disclosed capacity, certification scope and export data were not verified at the time of writing.Quality control points that decide the orderAcross all five suppliers, the same physical variables determine whether a honed tube performs in service. Inner diameter tolerance, typically specified as H8 or H9, sets the clearance between bore and piston seal. Surface roughness governs friction and seal life, and rough bores accelerate seal wear under continuous reciprocating movement. Straightness, commonly quoted at or below 0.5 mm per 1000 mm, affects assembly alignment in long stroke cylinders. Wall thickness uniformity and concentricity influence how the barrel behaves under internal pressure, and in big bore cylinders that effect is magnified.On the rod side, chrome layer thickness, adhesion and hardness, together with surface roughness and straightness, control corrosion resistance and seal service life. Corrosion performance should be evidenced by salt spray testing to a stated standard rather than described generically. Buyers should also require dimensional inspection reports against the drawing, material certificates traceable to heat number, and a documented packing method for long tube in sea freight, since handling damage in transit is a recurring cause of rejected deliveries. Lead time and documentation discipline frequently separate two suppliers with otherwise similar specifications.Company statementIn its corporate profile, Shandong MX Metals states that reliability comes from stable raw material sources, standardised process control, strict full-process inspection and honest long-term cooperation, and invites customers to visit the workshop, audit the factory and discuss technical projects. The company also states that its offers are distinguished by raw materials selected for hydraulic cylinder service, tighter tolerances, better straightness, more uniform wall thickness and plating thickness, a chrome layer thicker than the standard requirement, lower surface roughness and smaller out-of-roundness.Outlook for 2026Two forces are likely to shape honed tube sourcing through 2026. The first is the completed migration from DIN 2391 to EN 10305-1, which pushes buyers to state grade and standard explicitly on drawings and to verify equivalence on certificates. The second is demand from construction machinery, water conservancy equipment and heavy duty hydraulic systems, where big bore tube and long stroke rod place a premium on dimensional stability rather than on catalogue breadth. In that environment, the practical sourcing approach is to shortlist two or three suppliers whose disclosed capability matches the required bore range, audit them against a documented checklist, and validate the final choice on a first-article sample before a volume order.

Kevin Ma

SHANDONG MX METALS CO., LTD

+ +86 135-6351-6138

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Five Leading Honed Tube for Hydraulic Cylinder Suppliers in China 2026: Driving Cold Drawn Seamless Innovations News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 07:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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