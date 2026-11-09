Madhya Pradesh Tourism Strengthens Its International Outreach At WTM London 2026

Dignitaries and official representatives during the inauguration of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism pavilion at WTM London, showcasing traditional Gond art to mark the opening

B2B meetings at the stall

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Delegation conducting B2B meetings

A group photo of the officials and stakeholders from Madhya Pradesh at WTM London 2026

With a dedicated pavilion, extensive B2B engagements and focused media outreach, the State explored new opportunities across international markets.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) concluded its participation at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, held from 3 to 5 November at ExCeL London, with a dedicated pavilion at Stand N11-209. The three-day exhibition provided an opportunity for the State to engage with the international travel trade, showcase its tourism portfolio and explore avenues for expanding its presence across the UK and other overseas markets.The Madhya Pradesh delegation was led by Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, accompanied by Mr. Rakesh Goliya, Manager – Events & Marketing, MPTB, along with ten tourism stakeholders representing hotels, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), travel agencies, wildlife tourism and other segments of the State's tourism industry.A key highlight of Madhya Pradesh's participation was the inauguration of its pavilion by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of India, and Smt. Sudha Murty, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Founder of Infosys Foundation, in the presence of Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar and other distinguished dignitaries and tourism stakeholders. The pavilion served as a platform to present Madhya Pradesh's tourism offerings through destination displays and promotional films showcasing its heritage, wildlife, cultural experiences and lesser-known attractions.Throughout the exhibition, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board officials conducted over 70 B2B meetings with international tour operators, travel agents, destination management companies and other travel trade representatives. The discussions focused on introducing destination itineraries, exploring potential travel circuits and identifying opportunities to feature Madhya Pradesh more prominently in international travel programs. The participating tourism stakeholders also engaged in numerous B2B meetings, receiving interest and enquiries across various aspects of the State's tourism offerings and opening avenues for further business engagement and collaboration.Alongside its trade engagements, the official delegation from Madhya Pradesh also participated in over eight media interviews with platforms including Globetrotter Magazine, Travel Gossip, Lyca Radio and WTM TV, among others. These interactions provided an opportunity to highlight the State's tourism offerings, share its destination narratives and strengthen its visibility across international media platforms.Extending its outreach beyond the exhibition floor, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, in association with Friends of Madhya Pradesh (FoMP), UK Chapter, hosted 'The Madhya Pradesh Chronicles – An Evening of Untold Narratives' on 3 November at TH@51 Restaurant & Bar, St. James's Court, A Taj Hotel, London. The gathering brought together 32 storytellers from the international media and creative fraternity. Presentations by Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar on the State's tourism offerings, Vidhi Beri from Art Ichol, Maihar, on its art and craft traditions, and wildlife photographer Saleel Tambe, who showcased photographs of Madhya Pradesh's wildlife and landscapes, added to the evening's engagement. Renowned mythologist and storyteller Seema Anand was also present at the gathering.Madhya Pradesh's participation at WTM London also provided an opportunity to reinforce the State's positioning as a multi-specialty destination, with a tourism portfolio encompassing UNESCO World Heritage Sites, historic towns, wildlife reserves, spiritual centers, rural experiences and traditional crafts. Its focus on promoting lesser-known destinations alongside established attractions remains central to encouraging more immersive travel experiences and wider geographical dispersal of tourism across the State.Through its participation at WTM London 2026, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board continues to advance its international tourism outreach under its brand positioning, 'The Heart of Incredible India'. The combination of trade engagements, stakeholder participation and targeted media interactions has provided further avenues to build international relationships, generate interest in the State's tourism experiences and encourage its inclusion in travel programs across overseas markets.

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Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

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Madhya Pradesh Tourism Strengthens its International Outreach at WTM London 2026 News Provided By Vinsan Graphics November 09, 2026, 07:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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