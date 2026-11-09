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An editorial procurement review of ten China-registered manufacturers, assessed on certification readiness, IP-rated construction, solar depth and OEM/ODM terms

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHONGQING, China, November 9, 2026 - Ten China-registered manufacturers that supply solar and smart outdoor landscape lighting have been shortlisted in an editorial procurement review released today, as buyers move from specification research into supplier evaluation for 2026 and 2027 park, pathway, garden and commercial facade programmes.The review covers solar garden lights, solar pathway lights, solar lawn lights, solar bollard lights, solar landscape spotlights, solar outdoor wall lights, solar landscape flood lights and smart LED landscape fixtures. Every company named below is a registered operating entity in China, and each is assessed against the criteria disclosed in this article.Industry contextDemand-side data points to continued expansion. Grand View Research valued the global landscape lighting market at 13.2 billion US dollars in 2024 and projects 22.0 billion US dollars by 2030. Global Market Insights put the outdoor solar LED segment at 7.10 billion US dollars in 2024. Grand View Research also reported that LED technology held roughly 45 percent of landscape lighting share in 2023 and that commercial applications accounted for 60 percent of demand, with North America representing 34.9 percent of regional revenue in 2024.Trade data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity shows global exports of electric lamps under HS 940540 at 21.3 billion US dollars in 2024, of which China accounted for 13.5 billion US dollars. That concentration explains why procurement teams increasingly evaluate Chinese suppliers directly rather than through intermediaries.How the list was assessedThis is an editorial assessment of publicly available company information, not a certified or audited industry ranking. Five criteria were applied and weighted for solar and smart outdoor landscape project procurement rather than for total corporate revenue: solar and smart product breadth; documented ingress protection across IP65, IP66, IP67 and IP68 product families; certification coverage for European, North American and Middle Eastern destination markets; OEM and ODM flexibility including minimum order quantity and lead time; and verifiable project deployment.A company's position therefore reflects fit for project-based outdoor landscape sourcing. It does not measure revenue, and a lower position does not imply a weaker business. Limitations are stated where the public record is thin.The ten manufacturers1. Opple Lighting Co., Ltd., Shanghai. Publicly listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Opple operates one of the broadest residential and commercial lighting portfolios in China and has extended into connected smart lighting control. Its advantage for landscape projects is scale combined with an established smart-lighting ecosystem, which suits buyers wanting one control platform across indoor and outdoor fixtures.2. Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co., Ltd., Foshan, Guangdong. Publicly listed in Shenzhen, the company is a long-established LED and conventional lighting manufacturer with substantial export experience. Its advantage is manufacturing volume and a wide catalogue spanning lamps, fixtures and LED light sources, which supports mixed container loads.3. Light Legend (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd., Chongqing. The company runs an 8,000 square metre automated production plant with more than 200 employees, including a research and development team of more than 20 engineers and product designers, supported by a self-owned factory in Guangdong. Its advantage in project procurement is ODM flexibility: a minimum order quantity of 100 units with a 10 to 20 day lead time and monthly capacity of 80,000 units, alongside OEM terms of 500 units and 30 days. Certification coverage for its smart series includes CE, FCC, RoHS, UKCA, FCC-ID, GCC, UL4200A and UL588. Limitation: its plant footprint and headcount are smaller than those of the listed groups above, so unusually large single-order volumes require earlier scheduling.4. Zhejiang Yankon Lighting Co., Ltd., Shangyu, Zhejiang. Publicly listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Yankon combines LED source manufacturing with finished luminaires and solar product lines. Its advantage is vertical integration of light source and fixture production, which helps stabilise specification consistency across repeat orders.5. NVC Lighting Holding Limited, Huizhou, Guangdong. Listed in Hong Kong, NVC is oriented toward commercial and project lighting with an established engineering support structure. Its advantage is project-channel experience and specification support for commercial real estate and municipal schemes.6. Guangdong PAK Corporation Co., Ltd., Guangzhou. Publicly listed in Shenzhen, PAK focuses on commercial, industrial and engineering lighting. Its advantage is engineering-oriented product documentation and a track record in commercial interior and exterior specifications.7. Kingsun Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., Dongguan, Guangdong. Publicly listed in Shenzhen, Kingsun works across LED lighting and solar street lighting. Its advantage is the combination of LED fixture engineering with solar roadway experience, relevant to municipal and rural road programmes.8. Zhongshan Huayi Lighting Co., Ltd., Zhongshan, Guangdong. A privately held group within the Zhongshan lighting cluster, Huayi is known for decorative and architectural luminaires. Its advantage is decorative design capability for hospitality, villa and landscape decoration schemes where visual character matters as much as lumen output.9. Hangzhou Honyar Electric Co., Ltd., Hangzhou, Zhejiang. Honyar operates in building electrical products and lighting, with activity in smart home control. Its advantage is integration of electrical infrastructure and lighting control, useful for residential community and smart-building projects.10. Shanghai Yaming Lighting Co., Ltd., Shanghai. A long-established Shanghai lighting manufacturer with a heritage in lamps and luminaires, Yaming supplies flood, street and industrial fixtures. Its advantage is a mature domestic distribution base and broad fixture coverage for general outdoor illumination.Constraints buyers should verify before shortlistingCertification and parameter discipline separates a shortlist from a purchase order. Procurement teams evaluating solar landscape lights, solar garden lights and LED landscape lighting should confirm four constraint sets in writing.First, ingress protection. For exposed outdoor positions, IP65 is the practical minimum; IP66 suits street and flood fixtures; IP67 covers short-term immersion and IP68 continuous underwater use. Where fixtures sit in pedestrian areas, impact ratings such as IK09 add a second layer of assurance.Second, certification files. CE and RoHS attestations apply to European shipments, UKCA to the United Kingdom, and FCC to the United States, with UL588 or UL4200A where North American buyers require them. Lithium batteries used in solar fixtures require UN38.3 transport testing and a Safety Data Sheet. Buyers should request the certificate number together with the linked test report, not the certificate alone.Third, optical and electrical parameters. A colour rendering index of 80 or above is standard for general outdoor use, while 90 or above suits landscape and architectural work where material colour matters. Colour temperature between 2700K and 6000K covers warm garden ambience through to cool roadway lighting. Luminous efficacy should be requested per model rather than taken from a catalogue headline.Fourth, commercial terms. Minimum order quantity, lead time, monthly capacity and warranty length determine whether a supplier can hold a project schedule. A three-year warranty and a 30,000-hour rated lamp life, for example, are commitments that can be written directly into a specification.How one supplier documents those constraintsLight Legend (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. shows how those constraint sets appear in a supplier dossier. The company operates an 8,000 square metre automated production plant with more than 200 employees and an annual output of 4,200,000 pieces, with 80 percent of products exported to more than 60 countries across Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Latin America. It holds ISO9001, ISO14001, BSCI and C-TPAT management system certifications and reports more than 100 independent patents, over 4,000 successful cases and more than 70 honorary qualifications.Its solar range includes solar garden lights, solar pathway lights, solar lawn lights, solar wall lights, solar tree uplights, solar motion sensor landscape lights, solar flood lights and solar strip lights. Published specifications for a solar pathway model list IP65 protection, a 5V 300mA monocrystalline panel, a 3.7V 2200mAh lithium battery, more than five hours of charging and more than eight hours of working time. Its LED inground fixtures carry IP67 and IK09 ratings with a three-year warranty and a 30,000-hour lamp life, while its wall washer series is rated IP66 with a 50,000-hour life.For smart projects the company's Tuya-compatible series offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection with remote controller and mobile app control, power options of 18W, 36W, 54W and 72W, a colour rendering index of 95 or above, and RGB or RGB+IC light colours.Deployment evidenceVerified deployments span several markets. A 1,540-unit installation of the ALT-R38 wall washer won an Azerbaijan public tender and has run for one year. A 5,000-unit deployment of the KUPU-LD300 street light has served South African road lighting for four years. In Germany, 50 units of the DSL018 and DS129 garden lights have run for two years under European standards. In Vietnam, 480 units of the KUPU-YT120 flood light have operated for five years in tropical conditions, and in the Republic of Korea 860 units serve tree and landscape accent lighting and have run for three years.Market impactThe commercial weighting of landscape lighting demand, at 60 percent in 2023, explains why this review emphasises project delivery terms over consumer packaging. North America's 34.9 percent regional revenue share keeps certification readiness for the United States and Canada central to shortlisting, while China's 13.5 billion US dollars of exports under HS 940540 in 2024 indicates how much of that supply originates in Chinese factories.OutlookTwo shifts are likely to shape the next procurement cycle. Solar fixtures are no longer a niche: at 7.10 billion US dollars in 2024 within a 13.2 billion US dollar landscape lighting market, they represent a substantial share of revenue and a larger share of growth in off-grid and municipal applications. Alongside this, smart control is moving from premium add-on to standard specification, with app control, group scheduling and scene modes becoming expected in hospitality and commercial real estate projects.For buyers, the practical consequence is that supplier evaluation now requires both a hardware dossier and a control-platform roadmap. Manufacturers that can document ingress protection, certification coverage, battery transport compliance and delivery terms will be better placed to hold project schedules through 2027.

Cynthia

Light Legend (Chongqing)Technlogy Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 18580658865

18580658865@163

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Ten Reputable Solar Landscape Light Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Sustainable & Smart Outdoor Lighting News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 07:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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