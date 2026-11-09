Trump Says Ukraine War Ends “Soon,” Predicts Redrawn Borders
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Sunday that Ukraine will come out of its war with Russia with altered territory, and predicted the fighting will end soon.
In an interview with a major U.S. television network’s flagship news program, the president voiced confidence that Washington is close to brokering a deal to end the conflict. He gave no details on any territorial concessions.
“I think we’re going to have it done and I think it’s going to happen and they’re going to end up with a little bit different shape,” he said.
Trump pointed to friction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a complicating factor in the talks.
“I believe that that war is going to end and it’s going to end soon, and the only reason it’s going to end is because of me,” he said.
Pressed on whether Putin is dragging out negotiations, Trump rejected the idea and defended his administration’s record on Russia.
“There’s been nobody that’s been tougher on Russia than me,” he said, citing sanctions and trade measures.
He also defended his decision to permit Russian oil exports, despite criticism that the move eased pressure on Moscow.
Trump said Washington continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, stressing that European countries buy them from the United States at full price.
“I give it to Europe, sell it at full price and they pay us,” he said.
Asked about reports that Ukraine’s access to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system had been restricted, Trump said he did not know who was responsible.
“I can’t tell you who turned it down. I can tell you ultimately he turned it back up and so they have it,” he said.
Trump added that he had seen no proof the system’s speeds were deliberately reduced.
In an interview with a major U.S. television network’s flagship news program, the president voiced confidence that Washington is close to brokering a deal to end the conflict. He gave no details on any territorial concessions.
“I think we’re going to have it done and I think it’s going to happen and they’re going to end up with a little bit different shape,” he said.
Trump pointed to friction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a complicating factor in the talks.
“I believe that that war is going to end and it’s going to end soon, and the only reason it’s going to end is because of me,” he said.
Pressed on whether Putin is dragging out negotiations, Trump rejected the idea and defended his administration’s record on Russia.
“There’s been nobody that’s been tougher on Russia than me,” he said, citing sanctions and trade measures.
He also defended his decision to permit Russian oil exports, despite criticism that the move eased pressure on Moscow.
Trump said Washington continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, stressing that European countries buy them from the United States at full price.
“I give it to Europe, sell it at full price and they pay us,” he said.
Asked about reports that Ukraine’s access to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system had been restricted, Trump said he did not know who was responsible.
“I can’t tell you who turned it down. I can tell you ultimately he turned it back up and so they have it,” he said.
Trump added that he had seen no proof the system’s speeds were deliberately reduced.
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