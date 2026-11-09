One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Car Crashes Into Australian Medical Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 9 (IANS) A man has died and a woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being struck by a car that crashed into a medical center in the Australian state of Queensland on Monday.

Queensland Police Service Chief Inspector Grant Marcus told reporters that a vehicle crashed into a medical centre in the city of Bundaberg, about 300 km north of Brisbane, shortly after 10 am (local time) on Monday, striking several people inside.

A 63-year-old man, who was in the waiting room when the vehicle crashed, sustained critical injuries and was declared dead a short time later, Xinhua News Agency reported.

His partner, a 63-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Marcus said investigators were working to determine whether speed or a mechanical fault played a role in the crash, but that the incident did not appear to be deliberate.

He said the 71-year-old female driver had been taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered serious.

On November 4, two died after two trucks collided head-on and burst into flames in Western Australia (WA), triggering a major emergency response.

Emergency services were called to the crash on a regional highway about 110 km east of Perth in WA's Wheatbelt region at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday and arrived to find both trucks fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighting crews, four ambulances and an emergency helicopter were deployed to the incident.

The drivers of both trucks, men aged 56 and 33, sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that a large area of charred ground could be seen around the wreckage.

WA Police Minister Reece Whitby said the incident was a very serious crash.

"I don't as yet know the circumstances of this latest incident, but I do know that far too often people are reckless and stupid behind the wheel," he said.

"They continue to speed; they continue to take chances. Ultimately, your safety depends on you."