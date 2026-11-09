Ishita Dutta Reveals How Diwali Traditions Have Evolved Over The Years, Talks About Passing Them On To Her Kids

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta opened up about how her Diwali celebrations have changed over the years while retaining the essence of family traditions.

From making traditional sweets and performing Lakshmi Puja to creating Rangoli with her children, the actress spoke about her efforts to keep age-old customs alive and pass them on to the next generation. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she also reflected on her childhood memories of the festival and shared why spending time with family remains the most special part of Diwali for her.

Speaking about her Diwali celebrations, Ishita shared,“Diwali at home is very simple. We get up in the morning. It's just family coming together, making mithai for puja. We do a small Lakshmi puja at home, putting diyas outside. Lighting obviously happens a few days before. These are simple things that happen during Diwali day. In the evening, we sometimes go out for a bit. We also go to the Kali Puja that happens every Diwali and that's how the day ends.”

The 'Drishyam' actress believes that festivals are an opportunity to bring the family together and create memories that last a lifetime.“I love traditions and love the following them. I love now teaching these traditions to my kids and I hope one day they will also follow the same. I love festivals because it just gets the family together. I think it's more about being with family than anything else that I really enjoy.”

Recalling some of her fondest childhood memories, Ishita mentioned,“I have so many memories, like making laddus, Naryal ka Laddu which we would do every Diwali, we still do it. That is something which I have very fond memories of, then you know making those special food items during Diwali, Lakshmi Puja at home, making Rangoli, I love making Rangoli.”

Talking about the unique Rangoli tradition followed at her home, she added,“So in our house we make Rangoli with rice, soaked rice and then you make a paste out of it and then add a little bit of water and then you paint with a brush like you paint a rangoli it's different and back in the olden days the flow used to be darker color so it used to look really beautiful when you would make it with white now of course I mean it has changed we have we make it more with flowers so that the kids can also be a part of it has been modified over the years but I really like making rangoli and that's one of my fondest memories.”

Reflecting on the values she associates with the festival, Ishita said, says,“I think the family values, the culture, being with family, the love we have for each other. Diwali is a festival of lights. It teaches you there's always good will always win over evil.”

“I think what I take from it is in my life and what I would want to teach my kids is just be honest, be nice, be a good human being. In the end I think that that is what matters the most and people are going to remember that the most about you so that is something that I take away from this festival.”