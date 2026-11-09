Wife Of Abhishek Banerjee's Aide Approaches Calcutta HC Accusing Bengal Police Of Torturing Her Husband Seeks CBI Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 9 (IANS) Sushmita Roy, wife of Sumit Roy, the Executive Assistant to Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday, approached a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court, accusing the West Bengal Police of torturing her husband.

In her petition filed at the Calcutta High Court's single-judge Bench of Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Sushmita had also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the two cases in which her husband is accused, and state police are conducting a probe in those matters.

The petition had been admitted, and the matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday. Roy was first arrested in an alleged illegal land-grabbing case at Salboni in West Midnapore district and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

Earlier this month, he was again taken into custody by Diamond Harbour Police in South 24 Parganas district in a multi-crore soil-theft case.

Earlier this month, the Diamond Harbour Police District recovered over Rs 1 crore from a Trinamool Congress party office, and then police informed them that they got information about the money hidden at that party office from Sumit.

Abhishek Banerjee gave a strong reaction to the claims by the police and also alleged that police were giving Sumit encounter threats and putting pressure on his Executive Assistant to give statements against him.

Abhishek also claimed that the party office from where the cash was recovered was vandalised allegedly by BJP-backed goons five months ago, and the cash recovered from there was actually planted by the police.

Now, Sumit's wife has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection for her husband in police custody and seeking a CBI probe in the matter.

In her petition, she has also claimed that her husband had been booked in a false case and, thereafter, the police were resorting to mental and physical torture on him to get a confession, as per the versions framed by the cops.

In her petition, she has also sought the transfer of the Investigating Officers probing the two cases against her husband.