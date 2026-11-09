Habib Al Mulla And Partners Unveils New Dubai Office On Sheikh Zayed Road

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– Habib Al Mulla and Partners announced today the relocation of its Dubai office to new premises, state-of-the-art premises on Sheikh Zayed Road, marking another milestone in the firm's continued growth.

The firm's new address is 3rd Floor, City Tower 1, Trade Centre First, Dubai, UAE. The new office provides an enhanced environment for clients, colleagues and business partners, in one of Dubai's most prominent commercial districts.

Designed to support the way the firm is growing and working, the new premises combines modern facilities with collaborative spaces and an environment designed to bring clients, lawyers and the wider business community together.

Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Founder of Habib Al Mulla and Partners, said:“Dubai has always been our home and our headquarters. We have invested in creating an environment that gives our people an exceptional place to work and with our clients and partners in mind, a great place to meet, collaborate and connect. We look forward to welcoming our clients and partners to our office.”

The relocation forms part of the firm's continued growth. Habib Al Mulla and Partners also has offices in Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Moscow, Baghdad, Cairo, New Delhi and Shanghai.

The new Dubai office will also provide a platform for the firm's programme of client events, roundtables, thought leadership sessions and industry gatherings, with further details to be announced.