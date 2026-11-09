Zcash Core Devs Propose Further Block Time Reduction After NU7

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Zcash developers have put forward a proposal to speed up block production, aiming to reduce the blockchain's target block interval from 25 seconds to 20 seconds. The change would come shortly after the network activated its NU7 upgrade, which already shortened Zcash 's block time by a wide margin.

According to a draft Zcash Improvement Proposal (ZIP) posted on the Zcash community forum by developers ValarDragon and Evan Forbes, the proposal would be submitted for inclusion in the next community poll and considered for the upcoming NU7.1 network upgrade. The authors argue that faster confirmations would improve the usability of Zcash for payments and exchange-related workflows.

Zcash developers propose lowering the target block interval from 25 seconds to 20 seconds via a draft ZIP. The proposal is intended to be routed through the community poll process and considered for NU7.1. Authors say the change would shorten expected time-to-first confirmation for users. The proposal states it would not raise the network's overall daily capacity for private transactions. It also claims to preserve Zcash's existing ZEC issuance schedule despite more frequent block production.

Key takeawaysWhy reduce the block interval now?

The timing matters. NU7 went live on mainnet just days before this new proposal, cutting the network's target block interval from 75 seconds to 25 seconds. Earlier coverage of the NU7 activation noted that the upgrade significantly improved the chain's responsiveness by reducing block times, while also introducing a Network Sustainability Mechanism intended to recycle part of transaction fees into future mining rewards without breaking Zcash's long-term supply cap. (See earlier coverage: Zcash NU7 upgrade went live.)

In the newly submitted draft ZIP, ValarDragon and Evan Forbes frame the next step as incremental but potentially meaningful for everyday use. By moving the target interval from 25 seconds down to 20 seconds, they expect initial transaction confirmations to arrive sooner. While the proposal does not present a new set of performance targets in the provided text, it explicitly links the change to practical use cases such as point-of-sale payments, exchange deposits, and cross-chain swaps.

For traders and exchanges, block timing can affect operational friction-especially during short-lived windows when deposits need to clear quickly. For merchants, faster confirmations can translate into smoother payment processing experiences. Even modest reductions can matter when a workflow depends on timely settlement after broadcast.

What the proposal says will (and won't) change

A key element of the draft ZIP is its insistence that accelerating blocks should not be treated as a stealth attempt to increase private-transaction throughput or alter token economics.

First, the developers say the planned change would not increase the network's overall daily capacity for private transactions. That suggests they view the proposal primarily as a latency improvement-aimed at shortening the expected wait for confirmations-rather than a throughput expansion that could stress infrastructure or shift how privacy transactions compete for inclusion.

Second, they state the change would preserve Zcash's existing issuance schedule. In practice, more frequent block production could raise expectations that token issuance might accelerate as well. But the proposal text, as provided, indicates the issuance path would remain aligned with the current plan even with blocks produced more often.

For investors and long-term holders, that distinction is important. Changes that affect supply schedules tend to carry larger implications for expectations around issuance and distribution. By explicitly addressing issuance and private capacity in the proposal, the developers are effectively signaling that the update is designed to be additive to user experience rather than a supply-side rework.

NU7's foundation and the road to NU7.1

The proposal arrives on the heels of NU7's deployment, which already tightened the chain's cadence and introduced the Network Sustainability Mechanism. NU7's design aimed to recycle a portion of transaction fees into future mining rewards while keeping Zcash's 21 million ZEC supply cap intact. (This context is mentioned in the provided article text.)

Against that backdrop, the 20-second target reads like a continuation of the same broader direction: improving responsiveness without breaking core constraints. NU7 already moved the network toward faster confirmation times by cutting block interval from 75 seconds to 25 seconds, and this new effort would push the chain a further step closer to sub-20-second behavior.

Still, the move to consider the change for NU7.1 implies there is room for debate about how aggressive the optimization should be. The developers are not unilaterally changing the rules immediately; instead, they are asking for the change to be included in a community poll and evaluated for the next upgrade. That process matters because Zcash's parameters are tightly coupled to network behavior, privacy transaction handling, and participant expectations.

What to watch next in the community process

With the draft ZIP now on the Zcash community forum, the next steps will likely revolve around whether the community poll supports the target interval reduction and how network teams assess the operational impact. The key uncertainties are less about the intent-faster confirmations are clearly stated-and more about the practical outcomes: whether the expected confirmation improvements are consistent across real usage patterns, and whether the assurances about unchanged private-transaction capacity and issuance schedule hold under broader evaluation.

Readers should keep an eye on the discussion surrounding NU7.1 planning and the upcoming community poll, because that will determine whether this incremental block-time adjustment becomes the next consensus change or is deferred while the network settles after NU7's major timing update.

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