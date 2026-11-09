Man Arrested Over Death Threat Against Pope Hours Before Visit
(MENAFN) Argentine authorities detained a 49-year-old man suspected of threatening to kill Pope Leo XIV only hours before the pontiff landed in the country, in a swift operation that began less than a day after the threat surfaced.
The State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) said the arrest came within 24 hours of investigators receiving intelligence about the threat. Federal Police carried out the operation on the orders of Judge Adrian Gonzalez Charvay of the Federal Court in Campana.
The case began Friday afternoon, when the Federal Police’s Counter-Terrorism Investigation Unit raised the alarm over a phone call threatening the pope’s life. Cyber and field analysts then traced the call to a residence linked to the suspect. Officers raided the property and took the man into custody.
Investigators seized three mobile phones, including the one allegedly used to make the call, as well as a drone. Authorities are still examining the drone’s operational capabilities.
The suspect has been provisionally charged with making anonymous threats and public intimidation with terrorist intent.
The pontiff arrived in Argentina on Sunday after a stop in Montevideo, Uruguay. He is scheduled to remain in the country until Nov. 11, when he will leave from Ezeiza International Airport for Lima, Peru.
The trip is the first papal visit to Argentina in 39 years. President Javier Milei declared the tour a matter of national interest, and localized holidays were set during the visit to help manage the large public events.
The State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) said the arrest came within 24 hours of investigators receiving intelligence about the threat. Federal Police carried out the operation on the orders of Judge Adrian Gonzalez Charvay of the Federal Court in Campana.
The case began Friday afternoon, when the Federal Police’s Counter-Terrorism Investigation Unit raised the alarm over a phone call threatening the pope’s life. Cyber and field analysts then traced the call to a residence linked to the suspect. Officers raided the property and took the man into custody.
Investigators seized three mobile phones, including the one allegedly used to make the call, as well as a drone. Authorities are still examining the drone’s operational capabilities.
The suspect has been provisionally charged with making anonymous threats and public intimidation with terrorist intent.
The pontiff arrived in Argentina on Sunday after a stop in Montevideo, Uruguay. He is scheduled to remain in the country until Nov. 11, when he will leave from Ezeiza International Airport for Lima, Peru.
The trip is the first papal visit to Argentina in 39 years. President Javier Milei declared the tour a matter of national interest, and localized holidays were set during the visit to help manage the large public events.
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